‘Gotham’

After five seasons, the series finale takes the story 10 years into the future, with Bruce’s return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower, and then becoming the Caped Crusader when Commissioner Gordon needs help dealing with villains, including Jeremiah, Penguin and the Riddler; 8 p.m. Thursday on KCPQ.

Also on Thursday

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season 14 finale, series renewed for a 15th and final season; Sam, Dean and Castiel are thrown into an epic battle; Jack becomes disenchanted with all of the lies; an old friend from the past shows up.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Koothrappali is worried people won’t take him seriously after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life; Leonard wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study.

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Tyrone is faced with a hard decision when presented with an opportunity to clear his name; Tandy becomes frustrated with problems in her investigation into a sex-trafficking ring.

“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Unhappy that school funds are going toward football rather than academics, Sheldon decides to run for class president.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two finale, series not yet renewed or canceled, renewal considered likely. The crew must deal with the disastrous fallout from Kelly’s decision altering the timeline.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9 p.m. (KING): Episode in real-time format; Jake and the squad track down a hacker who’s infiltrated the Nine-Nine’s servers; Rosa deals with relationship issues; Hitchcock and Scully attempt to cook the perfect lasagna.

“Life in Pieces,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): While Joan is recovering from surgery, she persuades Sophia to spend time with her; Jen and Greg select a name for their new baby, but Matt and Colleen chose the same one; Heather has a new business idea.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 10 p.m. (KING): Series recently renewed for a 21st season, making it the longest-running prime-time drama in TV history (surpassing the 20 years each of “Gunsmoke” and the original “Law & Order”); the SVU team helps a teenage exchange student from Italy after she’s assaulted by a cabdriver.

