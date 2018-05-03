Also airing: An outbreak of pink eye on “The Big Bang Theory” and season finale of “Grace vs. Abrams.”
‘Superstore’
Season-three finale of sitcom following a group of employees working at Cloud 9, a fictional big-box store in St. Louis, Missouri; the store prepares to host a companywide town-hall meeting, where Amy and Jonah put their conflicts aside and rally their co-workers to confront the CEO over the termination of octogenarian Myrtle; Glenn struggles with the pressure of speaking to a global audience; the series has been renewed for a fourth season; 8 p.m. Thursday on KING.
Also on Thursday
“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Chaos erupts at the GCPD, sending Gordon chasing the culprit behind the mass takeover; a friend of Bruce’s becomes paranoid, resulting in destructive behavior.
“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon’s mother won’t attend his wedding unless he invites his brother; the Wolowitz kids inadvertently infect Amy, Bernadette, Wolowitz and Koothrappali with pink eye.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Alex and Jo go on a road trip to find Alex’s mom; Meredith gives a presentation on her mini-livers project.
“Mom,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Christy’s sponsor challenges her to be nice to Bonnie; Bonnie is convinced Adam has stopped making an effort.
“Arrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Oliver begins to wonder if he will lose everything in his battle to save Star City; a familiar face returns.
“Station 19,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Ripley interviews each member of the crew to determine whether Andy or Jack should be given the role of captain; a moms’ day out on a party bus takes a turn for the worse.
“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): Lt. Severide is shocked when Rene Royce resurfaces; Kidd regrets a decision she made regarding Severide; Herrmann clashes with Lt. Colannino over their son’s basketball team.
“Grace vs. Abrams,” 11 p.m. (A&E): Season finale of series exploring high-profile crimes with bickering legal analysts Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams; the case of Scott Peterson.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
