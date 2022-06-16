When Faye Strauss of Kent fell in love with her husband’s family’s Doberman more than 40 years ago, she had no idea her interest in the regal breed would lead her down a path to a life of dog shows, eventually earning her an invitation to judge the Working Dog Group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 22 at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.

Established in 1877, the Westminster Kennel Club is the oldest dog sport organization in the U.S. and its dog show is the second-longest-held dog sporting event in the country. This year, 3,500 dogs representing 209 breeds will be entered into the show. Preliminary events begin Saturday, June 18, and run through the grand finale at 4:30 p.m. June 22: group judging of the Working, Sporting and Terrier categories, followed by Best in Show.

Strauss’ job will be to evaluate and select the top four dogs among the 31 working breeds who were selected to move on from Best of Breed category, basing her decision on American Kennel Club standard of excellence. She is one of 34 judges invited to participate at Westminster, and among the seven who will be judging one of the group categories.

“As a judge, it is quite challenging to pick a winner when there are so many good dogs,” Strauss said. “Having been in the sport for 40 years, this is a lifetime experience.”

After meeting her husband’s family dog Dean, Strauss couldn’t get the breed off her mind. Though she had a family dog growing up, she was taken by the Doberman’s personality, regal look and intelligence. She knew right away she wanted one of her own.

“The Doberman has always interested me because they have this upstanding look to them,” she said. “They’re muscular and powerful and just a beautiful breed to behold. I love a lot of different breeds, but I’ve never wanted a different breed.”

Advertising

While attending a dog show in Eugene, Oregon, in the 1970s, she met the owner of a Doberman stud who recommended the couple get a puppy sired by her dog from a breeder in the Bay Area.

So she and her husband planned a trip to California and selected a dog they named Margo. While Margo was still a puppy, the breeder suggested that the Strausses enter Margo in a dog show.

“We hadn’t really trained her [to be a show dog],” Strauss said. “I looked at a lot of magazines, so I knew what the judge expected. We were blessed with a dog that was very easygoing. [Margo] kinda did all the work on her own.”

Margo won her puppy class, defeating 23 other puppies her age, enticing Strauss to look into more competitions and into breeding.

After that show, Strauss began working with a friend to learn how to make a dog look good and get it into condition for competition. She and her husband, Gary, established Sherluck Dobermans in 1973, breeding litters from Margo and her half-sister, High Fashion. Over the years, the couple has bred more than 100 AKC Champions. Strauss put a pause on breeding dogs for 12 years, but is expecting a litter on July Fourth.

Now, decades after entering her first competition with Margo, Strauss will be judging at the most prestigious dog show in the country. Strauss has been judging dogs all over the world for 25 years, but this time is different.

Advertising

Although Strauss has judged Best of Breed twice at Westminster previously, this is her first time judging one of the seven dog groups that will compete in the Best in Show lineup. Strauss first experienced the prestige at Westminster in the 1980s after her dog Jake was invited to compete for Best of Breed. Jake won best of opposite sex, which is awarded to the top dog of the opposite sex of the dog that won.

Brian Martin of Portland and former AKC field representative for the Pacific Northwest will be stewarding at the Westminster Dog Show this year, assisting judges with logistics and coordination of getting dogs and handlers in and out of the rings efficiently. He said it’s a pretty big deal to be invited to judge at Westminster.

“There is no other show in the U.S. that is more valued as a judge to be invited to. It’s pretty special,” he said. “It’s easy to say that they are cream of the judges in the country.”

The Westminster Club invites judges from all over the world, based on their proven and consistent ability to be fair and make selections that are true to breed standards and sends a written letter of invitation requesting their participation in the event.

“I don’t know what their decision process is, but it’s always a thrill to be considered and invited to the show,” said Strauss.

Each judge assesses a dog based on the breed standard, examining features that range from the color of a dog’s nose, length of their ears and shape of their feet.

Advertising

“Each dog has a description of what it should look like,” Martin said. “It’s very precise, and it’s very taxing to be able to judge on that level. It’s a huge, huge accomplishment.

Judges have two and a half minutes to spend with each dog.

Starting with the head, a judge checks the dog’s teeth and bite, then feels the body and coat before watching how the dog moves while the handler jogs away and back with the dog. Finally, the judge will walk around the dog while it is standing to get one last look before sending the dog to the end of the line. Once all of the dogs have been evaluated, the judge selects the top four winners.

Though Strauss breeds Dobermans, it doesn’t mean that she will favor the breed in her selection. Strauss has spent significant time competing with the other breeds in the group and has shown breeds other than Dobermans. Further, she has received mentorship in each breed, attended seminars and webinars, taken oral and written exams, and has been critiqued by her peers.

“Some of the [breed] standards are 50 to 60 years old,” said Martin. “Breeders work very hard to preserve their breed and the love that is put into all of these shows is just amazing.”

Strauss compares Westminster to the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby or World Series.

“Not only do you get to see the best dogs, but you also get to see the best handlers, dog trainers, and conditioners,” said Strauss. “The tension is high, as you get to see the handler giving their all to provide the best presentation. The best of the best are there.”