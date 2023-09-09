This fall’s broadcast network TV schedule may remind viewers of the fall 2020 schedule when networks aired more reality shows and recycled-from-streaming series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, it’s the dual actors’ and writers’ strikes that will result in viewers’ favorites largely remaining AWOL.

Streaming services work further ahead so they’re less impacted, but already some shows that were slated to premiere in August got pushed to fall, allowing streamers to space out their originals before they start to run out of new content in 2024.

Broadcast

While some networks had to scramble, ABC saw the writing on the wall in May and announced an almost all-unscripted schedule that includes the arrival of “The Golden Bachelor” (8 p.m. Sept. 28), starring a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana and featuring retirement-age contestants vying for his affections.

ABC will also bring back Ken Jennings-hosted “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m. Sept. 27), “Bachelor in Paradise” (9 p.m. Sept. 28), “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (9 p.m. Sept. 27) and movies from “The Wonderful World of Disney” series (8 p.m. Oct. 1).

CBS will again import reruns of shows from other platforms within the Paramount Global family, including Season 1 of “Yellowstone” (8:30 p.m. Sept. 17) and Season 5 of Paramount+’s “SEAL Team” (10 p.m. Nov. 2). CBS will also air the linear premiere of the original British “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m. Nov. 16), currently streaming on Max.

Reality mainstays “Survivor” (8 p.m. Sept. 27) and “The Amazing Race” (9:30 p.m. Sept. 27) will expand to weekly 90-minute episodes.

NBC planned better than most, getting ahead of the strikes with two new and two returning scripted series. “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m. Oct. 4) remained in production, filming its second season. “Magnum P.I.” (10 p.m. Oct. 4) also shot its full season at once with NBC airing the first 10 episodes earlier this year and holding the last 10 for fall. After canceling “Transplant,” NBC will once again carry the Canadian medical drama, which rejoins the show for its third season at 9 p.m. Oct. 12.

Originally slated to air in February, NBC wisely held back “Found” (10 p.m. Oct. 3), perhaps both as a strike contingency and to avoid premiering near the similarly themed “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” on Fox. Both shows chronicle efforts to find people who have gone missing, but in “Found” the lead investigator (Shanola Hampton, “Shameless”), who was once a kidnapping victim herself, hides a cuckoo secret.

“The Irrational” (10 p.m. Sept. 28) stars Jesse L. Martin (“Law & Order”) as a behavioral science expert who helps law enforcement solve crimes.

Fox’s scripted animated comedies (“The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy”) produced enough episodes in advance of the strikes that they’ll be back with fresh episodes. They’ll be joined by an ancient mythical Greece-set animated series, “Krapopolis” (8 p.m. Sept. 24, Fox), from “Community” and “Rick and Morty” writer Dan Harmon.

Even before the strikes, The CW was bound to look different this fall after it was bought by Nexstar, which, seeking to run the network under a different business model, jettisoned all but four original CW scripted shows in favor of low-cost unscripted programs like “Inside the NFL” (8 p.m. Sept. 5) and “FBoy Island” (8 p.m. Oct. 16).

The CW will also introduce two scripted Canadian light dramas, “Sullivan’s Crossing” (8 p.m. Oct. 4), a Hallmark Channel-esque series about a neurosurgeon who leaves Boston to return to her small-town roots where she meets a hunky handyman (Chad Michael Murray), and “The Spencer Sisters” (9 p.m. Oct. 4), a fizzy P.I. drama with character comedy.

PBS dramas remain unimpacted by the strikes and will see the return of “Masterpiece” series “World on Fire” (9 p.m. Oct. 15) and “Annika” (10 p.m. Oct. 15) for their second seasons.

“Antiques Roadshow” (8 p.m. Oct. 2) returns for a new season, “Frontline” covers “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” (9 p.m. Oct. 10) and the Russian siege over “20 Days in Mauripol” (10 p.m. Nov. 21), while “NOVA” goes “Inside China’s Tech Boom” (9 p.m. Nov. 8).

PBS mainstay Ken Burns covers the history and significance of “American Buffalo” (8 p.m. Oct. 16-17, PBS) and their relationship to the Indigenous people of North America.

Seattle’s PBS station, KCTS-TV, offers an eighth season of “Mossback’s Northwest” (8:50 p.m. Oct. 5) and will air the original Chinese-language version of “Three-Body Problem” (9 p.m. Sept. 23) in advance of Netflix’s long-gestating English-language adaptation from the producers of “Game of Thrones” that’s expected to premiere in early 2024.

Streaming

Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel “The Other Black Girl” (Sept. 13) will binge-release as a 10-episode Hulu series about an editorial assistant (Sinclair Daniel) who’s excited when she’s no longer the only Black girl at work until she discovers something sinister going on at the company where she works.

Three-part series “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” (Sept. 22, Peacock) explores the hotel-for-assassins that’s part of the “John Wick” story as seen through the eyes of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) in 1970s New York City. Mel Gibson co-stars.

Amazon Prime Video hit “The Boys” gets a college-set spinoff, “Gen V” (Sept. 29). The action takes place at America’s only college for superheroes.

Writer Mike Flanagan, creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” delivers an eight-episode limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Oct. 12, Netflix), based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe about ruthless siblings who built a pharmaceutical company. Past secrets come to light as heirs start dying.

Former NBC series “Frasier” gets a 10-episode revival on Paramount+ (Oct 12) as Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) moves from Seattle back to Boston, where the Frasier character originated on the Boston-set “Cheers.” No other “Frasier” cast are series regulars, but Bebe Neuwirth guest stars as Frasier’s ex, Dr. Lilith Sternin in one episode. (The first two episodes will also air back-to-back on CBS at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 17.)

Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) stars in Apple TV+’s adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ “Lessons in Chemistry” (Oct. 13). Set in the 1950s, the series follows Elizabeth (Larson) as she dreams of becoming a scientist in a patriarchal America.

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, writer Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia”) adapts “Fellow Travelers” as a limited series that spans four decades for Showtime. Premiering Oct. 27 on Paramount+ (9 p.m. Oct. 29 on Showtime), Matt Bomer (“White Collar”) stars as a political operative who falls in love with a young man (Jonathan Bailey, “Bridgerton”) full of idealism and religious faith at the dawn of McCarthy-era witch hunts.

Another book adaptation arrives with the premiere of “All the Light We Cannot See” (Nov. 2, Netflix), a limited series about a blind French girl and her father who flee German-occupied Paris with a diamond during World War II.

Edith Wharton’s “The Buccaneers” (Nov. 8, Apple TV+), previously adapted as a 1995 “Masterpiece” miniseries, gets an eight-episode redo chronicling American girls in 1870s London starring Christina Hendricks, Josie Totah and Kristine Froseth.

FX-produced, seven-episode limited series “A Murder at the End of the World” (Nov. 14, Hulu) follows Gen Z sleuth and tech-savvy hacker Darby Hart (Emma Corrin, “The Crown”) as she investigates a murder during a retreat staged by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen).

Netflix debuts “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Nov. 17), an eight-episode animated spinoff of the 2010 live-action movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Scott (voice of Michael Cera) meets the girl of his dreams only to discover he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her.

Disney+ closes out the year with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Dec. 20), based on author Rick Riordan’s fantasy book series about a 12-year-old demigod (Walker Scobell) who comes to terms with his divine powers.