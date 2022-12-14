Chaske Spencer is one of those performers who has a presence that takes hold of you from the moment he appears on the screen. However, had it not been for the Washington-set and shot “Twilight,” where he played werewolf leader Sam Uley, audiences might not have gotten to see his talents.

“At the time, there wasn’t much going on for Native American actors,” Spencer said. “The audition for ‘Twilight’ came up and I said, ‘If I didn’t get it, then I’m just gonna quit acting.’ It was not something I wanted to keep participating in if this was the way it was going to be. I got it and I gotta say, since then, the past 10 or 12 years, I’ve seen a lot of diversity [grow] in our business. It’s just a gradual thing that’s happening, so I’m glad I stuck around.”

Spencer now stars in the six-episode Prime Video miniseries “The English” as Eli Whipp, a former Pawnee scout for the U.S. Army looking to return to his ancestral home. He finds himself aligned with Englishwoman Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who is on a journey of her own. Written and directed by Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman,” “Black Earth Rising,” “The Shadow Line”), it presented an opportunity for Spencer to draw inspiration from the history of performances in past Westerns while creating history of his own.

“The Hollywood Western, it wasn’t too kind to my tribe. But I was still a fan of it, I’m still a fan of movies,” Spender said. “I looked back at Paul Newman’s ‘Hombre,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ — which I think is a phenomenal movie — ‘The Man With No Name’ trilogy, ‘Fistful of Dollars,’ ‘For a Few Dollars More,’ ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ I really took a lot from that. It wasn’t so much trying to imitate that, it just inspired me to give me some ideas where I could go with the character. Also studying being internal a lot with the character. That was something I hadn’t done before and it was a challenge for me.”

Spencer grew up in neighboring Idaho, which made Seattle “the biggest town we’ve got” for him to go to. He remembers spending his early years making the trip up to see everything from concerts to movies in the city. Now, people come to see him, like when he attended the city’s convention for the “Twilight” series in 2010 or held a Seattle premiere of “Winter in the Blood” in 2014 at the Northwest Film Forum as part of its Indigenous Showcase series. With “The English,” he says it represents a new chapter in his career and is part of a positive change taking place in the entertainment industry.

Advertising

“I think it’s very important for Native American actors. It’s the first time I’ve ever gotten to play a lead in a big thing like this,” Spencer said. “I get to play a Native American, scout, cowboy … . Ten or 11 years ago, I probably wouldn’t have been able to play that part at all.”

The English also reunites Spencer with his fellow “Winter in the Blood” actor Gary Farmer, who has also since starred in the acclaimed comedy-drama series “Reservation Dogs” as the pot-smoking Uncle Brownie.

“I love working with Gary Farmer,” Spencer said. “I always say this, when you’re working with really phenomenally good actors, it doesn’t feel like you’re acting.”

The two share a scene that serves as the heart of the series, where both reflect on the “enemy” that is their past and how, if at all, they can both move into the future.

“I love that scene because it explains a lot of where these characters are and where the time of the country is with the plight of the Native American. You can see Eli is pretty strong on where he stands,” Spencer said. “He’s had to be and he rejects anything else. He rejects the way the world is going even though he knows it’s going to a place where Native Americans will have to do with what we got. You can see Gary Farmer’s character is trying to live that lifestyle and it isn’t working out for him very well.”

The moment crystallizes what Spencer sees as being integral to how the series is part of the way the Western has and will continue to change as more stories give their take on the genre.

“It’s where you see the Western evolve. As Hollywood evolves, you see the Western evolve,” Spencer said. “I see that ‘The English’ is going to be one of those [shows] that’s gonna be a touchstone for Native American cinema.”