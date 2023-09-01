Seattle viewers seeking The CW network will have to change the channel from KSTW-TV, Channel 11, to KOMO-TV, Channel 4.2.

Effective Sept. 1, Paramount Global-owned KSTW disaffiliated from The CW and went fully independent with no network affiliation. That move comes almost a year after Nexstar Media Group acquired The CW, which previously was a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS.

Paramount Global transitioned eight stations, including KSTW, from The CW to independent channels, plugging in “48 Hours” reruns at 9 p.m. on most of them. On KSTW in prime time, syndicated game show “Family Feud” now airs 8-9 p.m. with reruns of “The Big Bang Theory” at 10 p.m. and “Young Sheldon” at 10:30 p.m.

Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned KOMO’s primary channel, Channel 4.1, will remain Seattle’s ABC affiliate.

Channel 4.2, which has carriage on cable/satellite systems (Comcast Xfinity Channel 328/1176, DISH Network Channel 289, Sling TV Channel 511, YouTube TV Channel 164), will continue to air sci-fi network Comet in non-CW time periods, so, mostly outside of prime time, 8-10 p.m.