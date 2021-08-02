Every single season of “The Bachelorette” is said to be the MOST DRAMATIC EVER. And maybe this time it’s finally true, because Monday’s episode of ABC’s long-running date-a-rama, starring Renton’s Katie Thurston, was, in a word, WILD. And not “yelling and screaming and climbing over fences to escape the emotions” wild. It was more “finally realizing that you’re dating a woman who’s dating two other men just before you’re supposed to be considering marriage” wild.

The big twist was that perennial front-runner Greg Grippo confessed his love to Katie, who responded that she loved looking at him. That seems sweet, and kind of honest, but not what you want to hear when you’ve just brought your mama out to a New Mexico resort to meet this woman you want to marry and she’s like, “Well, thank you!” Greg … did not take this well. Even though Katie tried to reassure him that she’d been sure of their connection from the start, the two had a shockingly realistic conversation about his disappointment and disillusionment, after which Greg left. SHOCKER!!

“What does the rose mean at this point? … I’m not happy here anymore,” Greg said, reminding us of that scene in “Say Anything” where Lloyd Dobler stands crying in the rain and says, “I gave her my heart and she gave me a pen.” Tragic. And although she also met the friends and family of other finalists Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes, Katie told co-host and former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Barstowe that even though she couldn’t tell Greg she was in love with him at that moment, she was sure he’d be in the last episode, and without him was ready to book her flight home. With one more episode left, what could possibly happen next? And how DRAMATIC will it be?

Here’s what else happened on Monday night’s episode:

New Mexico’s probable first moose sighting: Because of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that prevented the show from taking Katie to her suitors’ respective hometowns, the show brought the hometowns to Katie. Canadian Blake’s date featured a mechanical moose, a bar and lots and lots of maple syrup, which Blake hinted could be used as a … marital aid. (We are running out of family-friendly euphemisms in these recaps.)

Mama Don’t Play That: In one of the more awkward moments in franchise history, Justin’s parents were unable to make it to New Mexico to meet Katie. Whether they couldn’t or just didn’t want to wasn’t specified, but his mother said by phone that she wasn’t sure about being able to decide on marrying someone you’ve just met. (Do you not watch this show, Mrs. Justin’s Mother?) Fortunately for Bachelor Nation, his frank, charming buddy Herb Jenkins pitched in. He, too, questioned whether Justin would fall in love enough, with just two remaining weeks, to justify marriage. He’s also very cute and Twitter seems to want him to be the next Bachelor. We aren’t mad at it.

Wild Flailing Guess: We’ve been predicting it would be Greg, especially after the early departure of hot widower Michael Allio. But unless something truly dramatic happens next week and Katie can convince Greg to come back, that seems unlikely. And we feel kind of bad for Justin and Blake, who don’t know that Katie’s trying to leave because she’s so sad about Greg. It’s all a mess. Which is why we watch this show.