“I’ve made my intentions clear … If you’re not here for an engagement, get the (bleep) out.”

And so it was on the second episode of the new season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” that a shaking, shaken Katie Thurston evoked one of the most sacred and important requirements of all of the franchise’s many shows — that each suitor “be here for the right reasons.” As the Renton native explained, the “right” reasons are to find love. The “wrong reasons,” she said, would be using her and her heart as “a platform” to gain wider fame.

Let’s be honest: You can’t swing a rose without hitting an aspiring model, actor or rock star on this show. But Katie made it clear she wasn’t messing around. She sent San Diego’s Cody Menk packing after his shirtless cowboy mud-wrestling match with fellow San Diegoan Aaron Clancy revealed some secret hometown beef that was hinted at last week. We still don’t know exactly what that is, and frankly, it’s annoying. But Aaron implied that Cody was — you guessed it — here for the wrong reasons. Bye Cody!

Also possibly on the chopping block: handsome new front-runner Thomas Jacobs, who looks like either a Disney prince or that one guy from any boy band whose name you always forget. Even after Thomas got a rose, irritating instigator Karl Smith pulled Katie aside completely out of concern (wink, wink) and told her someone else in the house is here for the wrong reasons. “I’m not here to put anyone on blast!” he insisted, while putting every single person in the room on blast. Katie tearfully laid down the law and left the room without giving out any more roses, but the previews imply that the chief Wrong Reason dude is none other than Thomas, who might be trying to be the next “Bachelor”!! (Dun-dun-DUNNNNN!)

In other rose-related news: