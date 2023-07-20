With the first concurrent actors’ and writers’ strikes in more than 60 years, viewers’ entertainment options will be among the collateral damage — eventually.

For fans of streaming services, new series and new seasons of some established shows will continue flowing through the end of the year. But if the strikes last more than a few more months, that spigot will begin to run dry for some streaming services as soon as the first quarter of 2024.

For fans of late-night shows — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, “The Daily Show” — it’s already been more than two months without new, topical before-bed laughs.

And viewers of prime-time broadcast television will be in for a world of disappointment this fall — unless they’re fans of a nonstop stream of unscripted reality shows.

As the notion of no new content slowly morphs into reality over the next six months, here are some suggestions of substitutes for past favorites that won’t be back with new episodes anytime soon:

Advertising

“SEAL Team”/“Special Ops: Lioness”: Writing on the seventh season of Paramount+’s “SEAL Team” was not complete before the writers’ strike began, so it will be quite a while before that show returns with new episodes. But Paramount+ newcomer “Special Ops: Lioness” delivers a similar but more serialized grunt story from a woman’s perspective. Created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), “Lioness” stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, who sends an undercover U.S. Marine (Laysla De Oliveira) to get close to a state-sponsored terrorist in the Middle East. Nicole Kidman stars as the CIA boss with “Lioness” episodes debuting weekly on Sundays following a two-episode premiere July 23. For those who missed Season 5 of “SEAL Team” on Paramount+, it will air on CBS this fall at 10 p.m. Thursdays beginning on a date yet to be announced.

“Hacks”/“The Other Two”: Seattle-born Jean Smart was in the midst of filming the third season of Max’s “Hacks” when production shut down due to the writers’ strike. If you haven’t yet watched Max’s “The Other Two,” it offers similar Hollywood satire but through a more narrow, pop culture and gay culture lens. The story begins when Hollywood wannabes Brooke (Heléne York), who wants to be an agent/manager, and her gay brother Cary (Drew Tarver), who wants to act, get upstaged when their cute but tone-deaf little brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes a pop star. Then their mom (Molly Shannon) becomes a daytime talk sensation while Brooke and Cary hilariously continue to claw their way into the spotlight.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution”/“Hijack”: Fans of Paramount+’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution” can always go back and watch reruns of the original “Criminal Minds,” but “Evolution” is more serialized, which makes “Hijack” on Apple TV+ a suitable replacement. With new episodes releasing on Wednesdays through Aug. 2, “Hijack” follows a real-time (a la “24”) airliner hijacking and the efforts of a passenger (Idris Elba) to resolve the sky-high crisis.

“Ghosts”/“Ghosts”: The extended hiatus for CBS’s spooktacular offers an opportunity to go back and watch the original British series of the same name that inspired the American remake. That original “Ghosts,” with three seasons streaming on Max, features different but still recognizable archetypes: a caveman instead of a Viking; a World War II officer instead of a Revolutionary War soldier. Both shows are comedies, though the British version sometimes leans more into gothic horror. CBS will air the British “Ghosts” at 9 and 9:30 p.m. this fall beginning on a date that’s yet to be announced.

“Law & Order”/“Picket Fences”: Yes, the former is a procedural and the latter more of a character-driven, social issues drama, but both shows wind up in the courtroom weekly, usually through the involvement of law enforcement. For those too young to know the title, “Picket Fences” marked writer David E. Kelley’s first solo hourlong creation, which ran from 1992-96 on CBS. The show centered on a small-town Wisconsin sheriff (Tom Skerritt) and his doctor wife (Kathy Baker). In true Kelley fashion, each week the show explored a social issue with vehement and equally compelling arguments for and against whatever legal matter came before Judge Bone (Ray Walston). The small-town residents were quirky, the situations both tragic and comically bizarre (before the opening credits of the pilot episode, an actor playing the Tin Man in a stage production of “Wizard of Oz” expired backstage).

Skerritt, who moved to Seattle in the late ‘80s and commuted to Los Angeles to film “Picket Fences,” told me recently how fond he remains of the series.

Advertising

“I just can’t say enough about it. That was a classic,” Skerritt said from his home overlooking Lake Washington. “It was understated comedy all the time, making fun of the worst things going on in America. [Kelley] was wonderful because he could write it on the way to work. He’d read something in the newspaper and write it up right there.”

All four seasons of “Picket Fences” stream on Hulu.

“Abbott Elementary”/“It’s a Living”: One of the best things about “Abbott Elementary,” aside from the clever writing, humor and great character relationships, is that the show gave actress Sheryl Lee Ralph her due. Ralph’s been-there, seen-it-all veteran teacher Barbara is the show’s backbone, a grounding force who still gets to play in the comedy. Sure, Ralph had roles before “Abbott” (“Moesha,” “Fam,” “Instant Mom,” “Designing Women”), but the 1980-89 sitcom “It’s a Living,” about waitresses who work in a restaurant at the top of a Los Angeles high-rise hotel, was her big break, appearing in 71 episodes between 1986-89. “It’s a Living” streams on Amazon Freevee.

“The Last of Us”/“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”: Admittedly, HBO’s “The Last of Us” is a much better show than any “Walking Dead” series of recent years but, hey, if you’re a fan of zombies, you could probably do worse than the latest spinoff, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” (9 p.m. Sept. 10, AMC, AMC+), which follows the title character to France. Will the zombies gasp/slur with a French accent? And how long until Carol (Melissa McBride) makes a “surprise” appearance? We’ll see.