DirecTV customers in the Seattle-Tacoma area woke up to some good news Sunday morning: AT&T/DirecTV has reached an agreement in their transmission negotiations with Cox Media Group, the parent company of KIRO-CBS.

And it comes just in time for the big game: Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

The breakdown in negotiations earlier this week resulted in a five-day blackout that started on Tuesday when DirecTV removed KIRO from its channel menu, and the issue threatened to keep the Super Bowl off TV screens of DirecTV customers in the Seattle-Tacoma area. But AT&T announced Sunday morning that the two sides have signed a multiyear retransmission consent agreement. The terms of the deal were not released.

The 20 affected Cox stations in different markets have been reinstated to their respective DirecTV menus.

Of that list of 20, Seattle-Tacoma, Yuma, Arizona and Dayton, Ohio were the three media markets whose DirecTV subscribers were at risk of not getting the Super Bowl broadcast because their local CBS affiliates are owned by Cox.

KIRO-CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday morning.