As with so many things in 2020, the remotely produced “72nd Annual Emmy Awards” (5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, ABC) will honor TV’s best from a distance. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the kudocast, which has several nominees with Seattle ties, particularly in the competitive limited-series category.

Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton is up for a posthumous award for her work directing best limited-series nominee Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” which also drew nominations for original dramatic score, original music and lyrics, and lead actress (Kerry Washington).

“Little Fires” faces off against another limited series with Seattle ties: Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” nominated for four Emmys. “Unbelievable” was adapted for Netflix by writer Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”) from the 2015 ProPublica/The Marshall Project story by T. Christian Miller and former Seattle Times reporter Ken Armstrong, about a Lynnwood teenager who was raped and said police coerced her into recanting her story before charging her with making a false report. In addition to a best-limited-series nomination, “Unbelievable” drew nods for casting, writing and supporting actress (Toni Collette).

Competing limited-series nominees include FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Netflix’s “Unorthodox” and Emmy front-runner HBO’s “Watchmen,” which has 26 nominations, including one for Seattle native Jean Smart (“Designing Women”) for supporting actress in a limited series for her role as agent Laurie Blake.

Seattle-based Amazon’s Prime Video, headquartered in Culver City, California, received 30 nominations with past Emmy winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” receiving 20 nods, including for comedy series, lead actress (Rachel Brosnahan), supporting actor (Sterling K. Brown, Tony Shalhoub), supporting actress (Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle), guest actor (Luke Kirby) and guest actress (Wanda Sykes).

In addition to “Mrs. Maisel,” nominees for best comedy include “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “Dead to Me” (Netflix), “The Good Place” (NBC), “Insecure” (HBO), “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix), “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) and “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX).

This year’s drama-series nominees include “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “The Crown” (Netflix), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu), “Killing Eve” (BBC America), “The Mandalorian” (Disney+), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Stranger Things” (Netflix) and “Succession” (HBO).