Prime-time game shows are among the most watched ones in the summer.

‘To Tell the Truth’

Prime-time game shows are among the summer’s most-watched shows; the season-three finale of the show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is based on the format first aired in 1956, in which three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation, with one telling the truth and two impostors dodging the truth. Celebrity panelists in this episode, including Sherri Shepherd, Lauren Ash, Curtis Stone and Joshua Malina, ask questions to try to identify which contestant is telling the truth; the series has been renewed for a fourth season; 10 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“60 Minutes,” 7 p.m. (KIRO): The long-running newsmagazine is one of Sunday’s most-watched shows.

“Monsters Inc.,” 7:50 p.m. (DISNEY): The 2001 Pixar movie (“We scare because we care”) with the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman; preceded by the prequel “Monsters University” (2013) at 6 p.m.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity contestants include Vanilla Ice, Kim Fields, Ice-T and Coco, and Vivica A. Fox, with host Steve Harvey.

“Power,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): The AUSA turns up the heat on Ghost; Ghost and Tommy plan to frame Dre for the murder of Raymond Jones, Raina’s killer; Angela and Tasha enact a plan of their own.

“Chesapeake Shores,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Jess and Bree discover David’s parents’ secret plans; Abby joins Trace on tour; Thomas’ vow of renewal sparks Mick and Megan to re-examine their relationship; Connor reconciles with Kevin.

“Sharp Objects,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season-one finale of the psychological thriller; Camille puts her life in jeopardy as she gets closer to the truth behind the shocking mysteries surrounding the Wind Gap killings.

“America to Me,” 10 p.m. (STARZ): Documentary series premiere; a year at respected Chicago high school talking to educators, parents and kids exploring race and education, following 12 students, mostly of color.

“Preacher,” 10:07 p.m. (AMC): Season-three finale; Jesse returns home for what he hopes is the last time but angers Starr and endangers Cassidy in the process; Tulip battles hell and Nazis.

