‘The Year: 2018’

A two-hour look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2018, hosted by Robin Roberts and news anchors, including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and David Muir. It’s a news-filled, star-studded look at the most unforgettable and unbelievable moments of the year. The eighth annual special promises an entertaining look at the year’s biggest names, hottest trends and highest and lowest moments; 9 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. (TCM): The 1951 movie of the Dickens classic starring Alastair Sim, regarded as one of the best versions of the story.

“Madam Secretary,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Elizabeth goes head-to-head with a governor over the state’s new policy of separating unauthorized immigrants from their children.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The series pilot, honoring the 30th anniversary of its debut; Marge has to spend all the family’s Christmas present money getting Bart’s tattoo removed, so Homer gets a job as Santa but bets all his wages on a dog with a festive name.

“America in Color,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Season two finale; vintage color films of Hollywood’s early Golden Age, when stars like Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford became worldwide icons.

“Christmas Made To Order,” 8 p.m. (HALLMARK): Holiday movie premiere; when an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together and brings them closer to each other.

“The National Dog Show,” 9 p.m. (NBCSN): More than 2,000 purebred dogs vie to be named Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s annual event hosted by John O’Hurley, with expert analysis from David Frei.

“Escape at Dannemora,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): What Matt and Sweat are capable of outside the prison walls is finally seen; Tilly’s natural instincts aren’t much better.

“Sally4Ever,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season one finale; a romantic getaway at a posh castle estate goes awry for Emma; Sally falters after an encounter with actor Sean Bean; Sally and Emma run into a former co-worker who’s embraced a new outlook on life.

