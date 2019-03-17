The gang gathers, finally, for the Kensi-Deeks wedding on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” while on “The Walking Dead,” Alexandria deals with the arrival of an outsider.

TCM St. Patrick’s Day movies

Turner Classic Movies celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with movies about Ireland, including “The Quiet Man” (1956), a former Irish boxer retires to Ireland and searches for the proper wife, starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, at 5 p.m.; “The Rising of The Moon” (1957), three stories examine the lives of the Irish living under British oppression, 7:30 p.m.; and “The Bride’s Play” (1922), silent movie, an Irish woman is torn between a poet and the nobleman who truly loves her, produced by William Randolph Hearst and starring Marion Davies, 9 p.m. Sunday, Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Also on Sunday

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Lex Luther is introduced to the series, visiting his sister Lena to seek her help; Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives and must decide how she truly feels about her brother.

“World of Dance,” 8 p.m. (KING): Dance troupes of all ages perform in styles ranging from hip-hop and contemporary to ballroom, Latin and more to compete for the million-dollar prize.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): The ladies come together to celebrate Eva and Michael’s big day; NeNe drops a bomb about her marriage; Kandi and Porsha confront Marlo about a miscommunication.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): After months of planning, the NCIS family celebrates the wedding of Kensi and Deeks; an old acquaintance pays Deeks a surprise visit on his wedding day.

“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): To the surprise of all the Griffins, Meg makes the U.S. Olympic team as a biathlete and competes in the Winter Olympics.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.

“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): When a super typhoon threatens a small Pacific island, Elizabeth tries to relocate its population before the storm makes landfall; Henry gives a speech to an evangelical group about climate change.

“Good Girls,” 10 p.m. (KING): Tensions between the women, Boomer and Mary Pat reach a boiling point; Beth must intervene when Kenny gets in trouble at school.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.