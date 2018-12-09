Ina Garten teams up with “Mary Poppins Returns” starts Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda for a British-style lunch.
‘Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones’
Oprah Winfrey celebrates the 85th birthday of Quincy Jones, the Grammy Award-winning producer, composer and singer, for his many years of contributions to music, film and television, work as a humanitarian and success as a producer, highlighting his relationship with Michael Jackson, with celebrity guests performing many of his works and Oprah, Will Smith, Danny Glover, LL Cool J and others sharing stories of how Quincy has impacted them through the years, 8 p.m. Sunday on BET.
Also on Sunday
“Barefoot Contessa,” 12:30 p.m. (FOOD): Ina Garten shares cooking secrets and makes a British-style Sunday lunch with “Mary Poppins Returns” stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“The Johnny Cash Christmas Special,” 7 p.m. (GETTV): Musical holiday special from 1977 with performances by Johnny Cash, Roy Clark, June Carter Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, with a special tribute to Elvis Presley, who died earlier that year.
“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale; four kid celebrities and their partners reprise a favorite dance they performed during the season and perform a freestyle one to a holiday-themed song, ending with one couple winning the Juniors Mirrorball Trophy.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): After a Black Friday shopping disaster, Homer and the kids surprise Marge with a trip to a Florida resort.
“Counterpart,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Season two premiere of sci-fi series; while hiding in Howard’s life, Howard Prime must avoid detection at home and at the OI; Quayle and Clare struggle to adjust to their new arrangement.
“Madam Secretary, “ 10 p.m. (KIRO): Elizabeth and Jay work to keep a historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo from falling apart; Henry deals with a bizarre encounter with Secretary of Defense Gordon Becker.
“Island Life,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): A homesick couple move back to Fidalgo Island after working in Rhode Island for several years and look forward to raising their 5-year-old daughter in Anacortes.
“Escape at Dannemora,” 10 p.m. (Showtime): Excited by the possibility of a new life, Tilly tries to avoid Lyle, who is planning something special for their anniversary; Sweat makes progress on the escape route.
