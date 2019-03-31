‘Veep’

Premiere of the seventh and final season of the political satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former Vice President Selina Meyer, improbably back on the campaign trail in the 2020 presidential race with the familiar cast of supporting characters; in this episode, Selina evaluates her past and present campaigns; Jonah’s personal life sparks interest among the press; Amy makes an important decision; 10:30 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“Call The Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-eight premiere; baby fever grips Britain awaiting the 1964 birth of Queen Elizabeth’s fourth child as Nonnatus House welcomes two new nuns, Valerie deals with a case that arrives unexpectedly, and the midwives handle a complicated multiple birth.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): After 30 years of practice, perennial 8-year-old Lisa gets a chance to play the saxophone for a prestigious children’s philharmonic with an exacting conductor.

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Singers who made it through the Hollywood cuts compete in front of a live audience in the showcase round at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.

“Masterpiece: Mrs. Wilson,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series premiere; Ruth Wilson stars in the story of her own grandmother, who discovered after her spy husband’s death in 1963 that he had been secretly married to several other women.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Season 16 premiere; Kim’s loyalty to her husband becomes a source of conflict; Kourtney struggles with anxiety in the aftermath of her breakup, so her sisters plan a girls’ trip to Palm Springs.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season-nine finale; in the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities face a ferocious blizzard as one group deals with an enemy from within and another is forced to make a life-or-death decision.

“Barry,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season-two premiere of dark comedy starring Bill Hader; Barry tries to persuade Sally and the rest of the class to go ahead with a performance, despite the absence of teacher Gene; Noho Hank and Cristobal’s new partnership faces growing pains; Fuches learns that replacement hit men don’t come easy.

“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): A NATO ally carries out a state-sponsored assassination attempt against one of its own citizens, who is also a U.S. resident and old friend of Elizabeth’s.

