The Great Exhibition features in the “Victoria on Masterpiece” season finale, and a new family cooking contest begins on the Food Network.

‘American Idol’

Season 17 premiere of the singing competition with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie; since its launch in 2002, “Idol” has produced music stars including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert, and was one of the most-watched shows on TV for several years before ending its original run in 2016. It was revived in 2017 on ABC. Aspiring singers in Louisville, Kentucky; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Los Angeles; New York; and Denver audition to earn a golden ticket to advance to the finals in Hollywood; 8 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“World of Dance,” 8 p.m. (KING): The second round of dance-team qualifiers perform to move into The Duels round of competition.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Manchester Black breaks out of prison with the help of his new team; Supergirl tries to apprehend him while dealing with a shocking new development involving Ben Lockwood.

“The BET Social Awards 2019,” 8 p.m. (BET): Jess Hilarious and DC Young Fly host a celebration of the best and worst in social media over the past year, including favorite celebrity follows, the biggest memes, hashtags and trends of the year.

“Family Food Showdown,” 8 p.m. (FOOD): Cooking competition premiere; an Italian family from New York and a Filipino-American family from Utah are challenged to make a Mother’s Day meal that represents Mom and childhood and family favorite dishes.

“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-three finale; the world is watching the Great Exhibition, and the royal couple.

“Free Solo,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): The Oscar-nominated documentary that chronicles Alex Honnold’s free-solo ascent of Yosemite’s 3,000-foot El Capitan.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The NCIS team investigates the murder of a journalist who was writing an exposé on a mishandled classified military operation; Kensi and Deeks work on wedding planning.

“Good Girls,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-two premiere of the crime comedy; Beth deals with the fallout after her plan to get Rio arrested fails; the women’s crimes finally catch up with them.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.