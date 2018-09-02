A new head of house takes over on “Big Brother” and wants to give two people the boot.

‘Married to Medicine’

Season-six premiere of reality series that chronicles the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community, three doctors and four doctors’ wives; this season, Dr. Jacqueline Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore have patched things up with their husbands; Quad’s marriage problems are plastered all over social media; Toya tries to encourage Eugene to live a healthy lifestyle; Contessa struggles with being a stay-at-home mom; 8 p.m. Sunday on BRAVO.

Also on Sunday

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” 5 p.m. (CNN): From season 11; Bourdain digs into the culture of West Virginia as he traverses a mine, observes the sport of rock-bouncing and dines on signature Appalachian dishes, the first of an eight-part Parts Unknown marathon until midnight.

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): One of Sunday’s most-watched shows, in its 20th season; the new head of household takes power and nominates two houseguests for eviction.

“Objectified,” 8 p.m. (FOXNEWS): Season-two finale; famous people showcasing their prized possessions, tonight featuring Jaclyn Smith.

“Frozen,” 9 p.m. (FREEFORM): The 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios movie is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the 13th-highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2013; preceded by a day of Disney classics, including “Finding Nemo” (2003), 4:25 p.m., and “Finding Dory” (2016), 6:55 p.m.

“Caribbean Life,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season 13 premiere; a couple with two young sons relocate from their suburban life in Texas to the island of Aruba.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): After struggling to survive the hurricane, Althea and June face new dangers in the aftermath.

“America To Me,” 10 p.m. (STARZ): Teacher Jess Stovall intervenes in Ke’Shawn’s academic struggles; his mother shares her own troubled history; senior Kendale and junior Chanti grapple with identity; the Homecoming dance.

“Insecure,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Issa is working on a new direction, focused on making more mature decisions.

