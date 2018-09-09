Season premieres abound tonight, including “Shameless,” “The Deuce,” and “The last Ship.” On PBS, three-part “The Miniaturist” begins.

‘Kidding’

Debut of quirky comedy series starring Jim Carrey as Mr. Pickles, host of the children’s TV show “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time” and a national icon in the style of Mister Rogers, who’s dealing with family problems and personal challenges on top of the behind-the-scene pressures of managing his TV show that’s a multimillion-dollar family dynasty, including Mr. Pickle’s dad, played by Frank Langella; 10 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“Black Girls Rock! 2018,” 8 p.m. (BET): Awards and performances celebrating the brilliance and accomplishments of African-American women, hosted by Queen Latifah.

“The Miniaturist on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of three-part adaptation of Jessie Burton’s novel set in 17th-century Amsterdam, where a young bride receives dollhouse figures that seem to predict the future.

“Rel,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Series premiere; Lil Red Howery stars and is executive producer of this comedy series based on his life as a recently divorced father getting back into dating and learning how to be a long-distance dad, with support from his own dad, played by Sinbad.

“Shameless,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-nine premiere of comedy-drama, the longest-running original scripted series in Showtime’s history, starring William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, a single father raising six children in a dysfunctional family.

“The 2019 Miss America Competition,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Young women from around the country vie for the crown, with celebrity judges Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Jessie James Decker, Randy Jackson, Soledad O’Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson and host Carrie Ann Inaba.

“The Deuce,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season-two premiere of drama on the rise of the porn industry in New York City in the 1970s, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal; Vincent becomes the proprietor of a new mob-backed disco; Candy plans to make more artful, ambitious adult films; Paul looks to sever mob ties from his bar.

“The Last Ship,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season-five premiere; three years after overcoming the global famine, the U.S. Navy prepares to unveil its first functional fleet since the Red Flu pandemic, but a new type of threat may mean the next world war.

“You,” 10 p.m. (LIFETIME): Series premiere; based on Caroline Kepne’s 2014 book about obsession and online stalking; Joe meets and falls in love with Beck and tries to learn everything about her.

