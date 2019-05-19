‘Game of Thrones’

The series finale; after last week’s fiery penultimate episode that set ratings records, topping the previous record number of viewers set by last year’s Season 7 finale, more epic drama is ahead in the final episode of the medieval fantasy based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, filled with magic, dragons and people powerfully portrayed in conflict over power, legacy and honor; 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale, series renewed; for the first time, live coast-to-coast voting during the show will determine the winner from the three finalists, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg; repeats at 8 p.m.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season-four finale, series renewed; Lex Luthor descends upon Washington, D.C., and summons Lena and Lillian Luthor to the White House; Supergirl turns to the power of the press to help stop Lex.

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-eight finale; Sister Hilda works to give a terminally ill patient her final wish; the Turners prepare to say goodbye to May; Valerie and Trixie testify in court.

“Charmed,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-one finale, renewed for next season; Maggie, Mel and Harry grow wary of Macy’s newfound power; Macy creates alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for.

“Les Misérables on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; the revolutionaries and the army prepare for the next assault; Jean Valjean arrives at the barricade to find Marius, conflicted over his feelings about the man who promises to take Cosette from him.

“NCIS Los Angeles,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season 10 finale continues last week’s “JAG” revival; Navy Capt. Rabb teams with Callen and Sam to find ISIS sympathizers aboard his ship; series renewed for next season.

“Barry, ” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season-two finale, series renewed; Barry seeks vengeance; Noho Hank faces the threat of being sent home; Sally makes a split-second decision on the night of the acting class’s big performance.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 11:37 p.m. (KOMO): Season 29 finale, renewed for two more seasons; the two $100,000 winners of the season compete for the grand prize of a trip to Disney Aulani resort in Hawaii.

