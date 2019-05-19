‘Game of Thrones’
The series finale; after last week’s fiery penultimate episode that set ratings records, topping the previous record number of viewers set by last year’s Season 7 finale, more epic drama is ahead in the final episode of the medieval fantasy based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, filled with magic, dragons and people powerfully portrayed in conflict over power, legacy and honor; 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO.
Also on Sunday
“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale, series renewed; for the first time, live coast-to-coast voting during the show will determine the winner from the three finalists, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg; repeats at 8 p.m.
“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season-four finale, series renewed; Lex Luthor descends upon Washington, D.C., and summons Lena and Lillian Luthor to the White House; Supergirl turns to the power of the press to help stop Lex.
“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-eight finale; Sister Hilda works to give a terminally ill patient her final wish; the Turners prepare to say goodbye to May; Valerie and Trixie testify in court.
“Charmed,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-one finale, renewed for next season; Maggie, Mel and Harry grow wary of Macy’s newfound power; Macy creates alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for.
“Les Misérables on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; the revolutionaries and the army prepare for the next assault; Jean Valjean arrives at the barricade to find Marius, conflicted over his feelings about the man who promises to take Cosette from him.
“NCIS Los Angeles,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season 10 finale continues last week’s “JAG” revival; Navy Capt. Rabb teams with Callen and Sam to find ISIS sympathizers aboard his ship; series renewed for next season.
“Barry, ” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season-two finale, series renewed; Barry seeks vengeance; Noho Hank faces the threat of being sent home; Sally makes a split-second decision on the night of the acting class’s big performance.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 11:37 p.m. (KOMO): Season 29 finale, renewed for two more seasons; the two $100,000 winners of the season compete for the grand prize of a trip to Disney Aulani resort in Hawaii.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.