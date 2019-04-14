‘Game of Thrones’

The long-awaited eighth and final season premiere of the fantasy drama that will bring the epic tale to a conclusion in six episodes. Daenerys Targaryen brings her armies, dragons and Jon Snow to Winterfell to help Sansa Stark fight the Night King, warlord of the underworld, and the Army of the Dead, 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO, preceded by the last two episodes of season seven at 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Also on Sunday

Turner Classic Movies 25th Anniversary, 5 p.m. (TCM): Films from TCM’s first programming lineup in 1994, “Gone With The Wind” (1939) 5 p.m.; classic romantic comedy “It Happened One Night” (1934), 9 p.m.; and the movie that launched Humphrey Bogart’s film career, “The Petrified Forest” (1936), 11 p.m.

“Savage Kingdom,” 7 p.m. (NATGEO): Trapped by rising floodwaters, Dikeledi, the cheetah, must teach her cubs lessons of survival; the clan of hyenas takes control, but the Makulu Pack will not tolerate its tyranny; repeats at 10 p.m.

“God Friended Me,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season-one finale, series renewed for next season; Miles, Cara and Rakesh finally come face to face with the elusive Henry Chase when the God Account sends Miles Simon Hayes’ name.

“Finding Justice,” 8 p.m. (BET): Season-one finale; activists attempt to expose landlords profiting from lead-contaminated housing, taking the battle for public health to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“Masterpiece: Les Misérables,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of nonmusical adaptation of the 19th-century novel; in war-torn France, ex-convict Jean Valjean and seamstress Fantine must decide their futures.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): After a Navy SEAL is attacked while moonlighting at a security job at a marijuana dispensary, Sam vows to apprehend the suspect out of respect for the Navy SEAL brotherhood.

“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): As Elizabeth prepares to officially declare her candidacy for president, she deals with fallout from an allegation she had an affair with President Dalton; Mike B. and Jay adjust in their roles as campaign staffers.

“Barry,” 10 p.m. (HBO): As part of a class project, Gene tasks Barry with revisiting his past, and Sally reflects on her own history; Barry offers to provide training to Noho Hank’s men; Fuches finds Barry in an unexpected location.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.