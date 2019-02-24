“True Detective” season finale reveals a truth, while ABC debuts espionage dramedy “Whiskey Cavalier.”

‘The 91st Annual Academy Awards’

Along with the awards, performances of Oscar-nominated songs are scheduled, with Jennifer Hudson performing “I’ll Fight” from “RGB”; Gillian Welch and David Rawlings singing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”; Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performing “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”; and Bette Midler performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.” 5 p.m. Sunday on KOMO; preceded by “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet,” interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving for the ceremony, 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Also on Sunday

“Oscars Countdown! The Red Carpet Live,” 10 a.m. (KOMO): One of several of the day’s Oscar-themed specials; a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars with a guide to all the films and fashions.

“Lost Beasts of the Ice Age,” 5 p.m. (SCIENCE): Scientists from around the world uncover extraordinary evidence relating to the lives of Ice Age animals, including the fabled woolly mammoth; repeats at 8 p.m.

“When Calls the Heart,” 8 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season-six premiere of drama set in a frontier town in 1910; Abigail ushers in a new era by bringing telephones to Hope Valley; the saloon is in need of ownership; Elizabeth enjoys new motherhood, but returning to teaching proves challenging.

“True Detective,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season-three finale; Wayne struggles to hold on to his memories and his grip on reality as the truth behind the Purcell case is finally revealed.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter; a supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.

“Meet the Peetes,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season-two reality-show premiere; the Peete family moves into a new home; Holly wants to throw a housewarming party and is upset that the rest of the family is too busy to commit to the event.

“Whiskey Cavalier,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere of espionage dramedy. Will Chase and Francesca Trowbridge lead an interagency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics; start time may vary depending on Academy Awards broadcast.

“Crashing,” 10:15 p.m. (HBO): Pete and Kat attend a viewing party for Ali’s late-night spot on Seth Meyers’ show; tensions mount as Ali is nervous about how her set went and Kat becomes jealous of Pete’s friendship with his ex.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.