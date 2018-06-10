Series premieres include “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Claws” and “To Tell the Truth”; finales include “Billions” and “Carriers at War.”

‘The 72nd Annual Tony Awards’

Many of this year’s nominated Broadway shows are from well-known franchises, including the two shows with the most nominations, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Mean Girls,” a musical based on Tina Fey’s movie, joining “Frozen” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” among competitors at the annual ceremony from Radio City Music Hall to honor excellence on Broadway, with hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban; 8 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-four premiere; the Kardashian family versus Kanye West and family, with host Steve Harvey.

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three premiere; celebrity battles featuring Leslie Jones, Julie Bowen, Debra Messing and Mario Cantone, hosted by Michael Strahan.

“Carriers at War,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Season-one finale; the construction and launch of USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s multibillion-dollar, highly advanced and controversial next-generation supercarrier.

“Claws,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season-two premiere; Desna and the girls struggle to keep their hope alive; Virginia tells Dean she’s pregnant; Uncle Daddy is forced to do menial jobs for the Russians; Riva’s sister, Zlata, arrives to change the game.

“Extinct or Alive,” 9 p.m. (ANIMALPL): Series premiere; an expedition in Zanzibar, revealing species never filmed before, and a conclusion on the Zanzibar leopard, an animal declared extinct 25 years ago.

“Westworld,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Exploring the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin; the revolt continues.

“Billions,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-three finale, series renewed for next season; Axe dominates a capital raise event; Chuck hopes to strike an enemy; Wendy reckons with her choices and is forced to finally pick a side.

“To Tell the Truth,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three premiere; celebrity panelists include Octavia Spencer, Dermot Mulroney, Nikki Glaser and Gabby Douglas, with host Anthony Anderson.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.