“Victoria” returns for a third season, and the episode is followed by a special focusing on her 1840 wedding to Albert.
Season-three premiere; Queen Victoria (Jenna Colman) faces a crisis in the monarchy that stands between order and chaos as revolution breaks out across Europe; 9 p.m. Sunday on KCTS. “Victoria and Albert: The Wedding,” part one of a two-part inside look at one of the most famous weddings of all time, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840, with a meticulous re-creation of the wedding celebration — including the stories behind the dress, food and music, follows at 10 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.
Also on Sunday
“24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards,” 7 p.m. (KSTW): Actor Taye Diggs hosts awards for the best in film, television and streaming from the past year; actress Claire Foy honored with this year’s #SeeHer Award, producer Chuck Lorre receives the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award.
“True Detective,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season-three premiere of drama following the disappearance of two young people in 1980 and the aftermath after the investigation was reopened in 1990 following a startling twist.
“American Style,” 9 p.m. (CNN): Premiere of four-part series on the cultural impact of American fashion, starting with the 1940s/’50s as American soldiers go to war and women go to work; the influence of Hollywood expands; the fashion world is transformed as the economy grows.
“Valley of the Boom,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): Premiere of six-part docudrama about the internet gold rush of the 1990s, with rap and dance numbers, real-life characters and actors.
“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The Griffins move to Washington, D.C., where Peter is hired as the new White House press secretary.
“Ray Donovan,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Two-episode season-six finale; Ray settles his final scores and revisits the past with his father; the Donovans clean up their mess; Smitty gets a crash course in what it means to be a part of the family.
“Rel,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-one finale, renewal uncertain; Rel takes a trip to Cleveland after hearing his daughter got into some trouble at school; Brittany helps Nat with goal setting by creating a vision board.
“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Elizabeth must salvage a deal with a military contractor by supplying fighter jets to Taiwan, risking triggering a war with China; Daisy gets frustrated with Matt for failing to help take care of her dog like he promised.
