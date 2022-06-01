Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

“Fire Island” (2022) puts a queer spin on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” with a romantic comedy set in a multicultural community of young gay men over their summer vacation. Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang star as best friends facing 30 who vow to make the most of what may be their last annual gathering as they collide with a group of wealthy gay men from Manhattan society. Margaret Cho co-stars. (Hulu)

Eddie Redmayne returns as wizard and Magizoologist Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (2022, PG-13), the third film in the “Wizarding World” fantasy series set decades before “Harry Potter.” Jude Law plays Albus Dumbledore and Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, and Mads Mikkelsen co-star. The first two films in the series are also available to stream. (HBO Max)

Two bank robbers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) steal an “Ambulance” (2022, R) after a bank heist goes south and they take the paramedic (Eiza González) hostage as they try to escape in a flight across Los Angeles. Michael Bay returns to his roots as a director of high-speed action cinema with this energetic heist-gone-wrong thriller. (Peacock)

The hyperactive video game mascot is back in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022, PG) to take on the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his animated sidekick Knuckles (voice of Idris Elba) in a revved-up, globe-hopping chase for an all-powerful emerald. Or something like that. (Paramount+)

Danny Boyle takes on the true story behind punk rock legends the Sex Pistols in “Pistol” (not rated), a six-part limited series that follows the band as impresario Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) markets them to fame. All episodes streaming. (Hulu)

“Borgen — Power & Glory: Season 1” (Denmark, TV-MA, with subtitles) revives the brilliant Danish political drama starring Sidse Babett Knudsen as idealistic politician Birgitte Nyborg. The original “Borgen: Complete Series” (2010-2013, Denmark, TV-MA, with subtitles) is also available. (Netflix)

Ben Whishaw stars as a junior doctor navigating the ranks of hospital hierarchy in the British medical drama “This Is Going to Hurt: Season 1” (TV-14). New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

“Glee: Complete Series” (2009-2015, TV-PG) arrives for Pride Month on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Netflix

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” (2022, TV-Y7) is a feature-length spinoff of the animated action series.

An Army Captain (Elsa Paraky) takes on terrorists “Interceptor” (2022, TV-MA), the directorial debut of bestselling action author Matthew Reilly.

Hulu

“The Orville: New Horizons” (TV-14) continues Seth MacFarlane’s “Star Trek”-inspired science fiction series as a Hulu original show. New episodes on Wednesdays.

Disney+

Grace VanderWaal stars as aspiring singer Stargirl Caraway in “Hollywood Stargirl” (2022, PG), a sequel to the 2020 young adult romantic drama.

Amazon Prime Video

The third season of the dark, violent superhero series “The Boys” (2022, TV-MA) returns with Jensen Ackles joining the cast.

Other streams

“South Park: The Streaming Wars” (2022, TV-MA) is the third feature-length spinoff of the animated series. (Paramount+)