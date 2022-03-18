Commentary

“Money Heist.” “Good Girls.” “Leverage: Redemption.” In 2022, you don’t have to go far to find a serialized heist story, to say nothing of the myriad movies in the genre (think the “Ocean’s 11” series or last year’s Netflix hit “Red Notice”).

Many of these shows follow a similar formula: A group of misfits gather to plan the perfect robbery. They account for every step — getting in, getting the goods and getting away, sometimes getting “caught” in the process. You know the plot, and yet there are countless new heist stories being told these days.

In the three aforementioned TV shows, a few unique details click into place.

“Leverage: Redemption” (IMDb TV) features a team of experts — Hacker, Hitter, Grifter, Thief — as they steal from the rich and morally bankrupt. Instead of focusing on one big heist, each episode features a villain of the week. “Good Girls,” formerly on NBC and now on Netflix, focuses on three moms, each at their breaking point; robbing a local grocery store is their only way to get some financial breathing room. “Money Heist,” a Spanish show that came to Netflix in 2017 and built a cult following, follows The Professor as he and his crew play cat-and-mouse with the police.

Did you catch yourself leaning closer? You’re not alone. Both “Money Heist” and “Leverage: Redemption” have Tomatometer critics’ percentage readings in the mid-90s; “Good Girls” is slightly lower, at 86%. And the shows are commercial hits, too: The fifth season of “Money Heist” was Netflix’s top show worldwide when it premiered in December, holding viewers captive for nearly 190 million total viewing hours that week.

So why are we so drawn to heist stories, when everyday antiheroes steal from the rich?

Filmmaker Stuart Gordon pointed to the catharsis that comes with seeing our darkest criminal desires play out on screen.

“Who hasn’t dreamed of robbing a bank?,” he writes in the foreword to Matthew Sorrento’s “The New American Crime Film.”

“But we stifle these urges and go on with our law-abiding lives,” he continues. “And then we flock to the movies to share in the mayhem and the bloodletting.”

By seeing the heist roll out on our screens, we can scratch the itch without ever going on the lam.

In addition to getting to fulfill our bank-robbing fantasies, viewers also get to enjoy watching characters take ownership over their lives, often by creative means.

On “Good Girls,” Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks) discovers her husband is having an affair and has taken out multiple mortgages on their house, all without her knowledge. She did everything she was supposed to: marriage, kids, etc. All she got was a cheating husband and a crushing amount of debt. She wants to play by her own rules.

“We’re going to get that money,” she tells her co-conspirators, Annie and Ruby. “We are strong and resourceful and we’ve accomplished way harder.”

Viewers get to enjoy watching Beth take her life back while unleashing her pent-up rage, kicking over a supermarket display and screaming at the manager of the store while wearing a ski mask. Going the traditional route didn’t work. Consider this Plan B.

Heists “speak to people’s desire to chart their own path,” says Charles Kunken, who breaks down heist stories in his online article series Anatomy of a Heist. Heists require robbers to think outside traditional, law-abiding boxes, he notes. “It’s their creativity and their intelligence that helps them triumph.”

That blend of creativity and intelligence is part of what makes each of the heists in “Leverage: Redemption” such a delight.

The opening episode of the series — a revival of the TNT series “Leverage” that ran from 2008 to 2012 — features a ripped-from-the-headlines story of a doctor who refuses to acknowledge his role in creating an opioid crisis. Instead of admitting fault, he spends his time parading his fine art collection to museums around the country. His crooked lawyer, Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), can’t bear it. After years of working for corporate raiders and shady business developers, he needs to do something to get justice for the people who have been hurt.

The “Leverage” team — Wilson, plus Parker (played by Beth Riesgraf), Hardison (Aldis Hodge), Elliot (Christian Kane) and Sophie (Gina Bellman) — comes up with an inventive solution: They’re going to tempt the doctor to buy a fake, lost painting from the (real-life) Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art robbery. He’s so swept away by the promise of glory that he hands over his bank account information without thinking twice.

The doctor’s downfall comes swiftly. The museum proves his painting is a fake. In fact, all his paintings, hanging in museums across the country, are fake. Before he can do anything to save face, Hardison has cleaned out the doctor’s accounts, securing millions of dollars that will go to families he destroyed.

The corrupt doctor is left with no money and no reputation. Mr. Wilson and the gang watch as the doc discovers he’s been played — and oh, how sweet it is.

We may also come to heist stories to grapple with what it means to be good. As these stories reveal, the people with power and money aren’t always interested in doing the right thing — and good people don’t always do “good” deeds.

Nowhere is that clearer than in “Money Heist.” The Professor (Álvaro Morte), who brings together a crew of robbers, grifters and thieves, sets his sights on The Royal Mint of Spain. He’s willing to enter into a moral gray zone by taking hostages in order to bring powerful institutions like intelligence agencies and massive banks under scrutiny.

It was these same power structures, The Professor says, that “made 171 billion euros out of nothing. Do you know where all that money went? To the bankers. Directly from the Mint straight to the rich. Did anyone say that the European Central Bank was a thief? Liquidity injections, they called it.”

He doesn’t just want to empty the vaults. He wants control over the printing machines; the longer his team stays inside, the more money they can make.

Do they succeed? Are you even rooting for them to do so? You’ll have to tune in to see.