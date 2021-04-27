The fate of Savanna Woods’ future on “The Voice” is in America’s hands now.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Stanwood competed in the four-way knockout round Monday night with her fellow contestants who were saved during the battle rounds.

Woods sang “Black Hole Sun” by local rock legends Soundgarden. She wowed her coach, Kelly Clarkson, with her range.

“You’re insane and your range is incredible,” Clarkson said. “I can’t do what you just did. I can’t go that low.”

The song was a personal choice for Woods, who said that once she and her sisters moved out of their childhood home, their parents started fostering kids.

“Being a foster child is hard and this song really embodies the expression of pain and wanting it all to just go away,” she said.

Only one of the singers who competed in the four-way knockout will make it to the next round. The winner will be announced at the beginning of the live shows starting May 10.