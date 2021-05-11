It’s the end of Savanna Woods’ journey on NBC’s “The Voice.”

On Monday night, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Stanwood was not selected to move on to the live rounds after her four-way knockout round performance two weeks ago. Fellow contestant Devan Blake Jones from Coach Nick Jonas’ team was chosen to advance.

Before the results were announced, Woods told host Carson Daly her time on the show so far had been amazing, and that it was a great experience to sing on the stage in front of the coaches and meet new people.

“I’ve had a great time,” she said.