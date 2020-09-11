So far the pandemic has had less of an impact on PBS, cable and streaming services, which will offer plenty of new series this fall.

Netflix, in particular, will just keep randomly releasing buzzy shows like this week’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel, “Ratched,” a Ryan Murphy (“The Politician”) production premiering on Sept. 18 that stars Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) as Nurse Ratched.

Seattle’s PBS station, KCTS-TV, will offer “The Best of Jane Austen” with encore runs of “Sanditon” (2 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11) and “Pride & Prejudice” (3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25) on TV while “Northanger Abbey,” “Mansfield Park” and “Sense & Sensibility” will be available for streaming via KCTS 9 Passport.

Additional PBS, streaming and cable premieres include:

“We Are Who We Are” (10 p.m. Sept. 14, HBO): “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino presents this story of two American teens living on a military base in Italy.

“Wilmore” (Sept. 18, Peacock): Comedian and writer Larry Wilmore offers a weekly rundown of current events and politics.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Sept. 25, Peacock): The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” regular delivers her smart, silly take on the week’s news.

“Fargo” (10 p.m. Sept. 27, FX): This fourth iteration of the drama anthology explores a 1950 Kansas City mob war. Chris Rock stars.

“The Comey Rule” (9 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Showtime): A two-night, four-hour miniseries about the 2016 presidential campaign that features Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom”) as FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump.

“Masterpiece: Flesh and Blood” (9 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 4-25, PBS): Three suspicious siblings investigate their mom’s new boyfriend (Stephen Rea).

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (10 p.m. Oct. 4, AMC): The third installment of the once hit franchise follows the first generation who’ve grown up in a post-apocalyptic society.

“The Good Lord Bird” (9 p.m. Oct. 4, Showtime): Ethan Hawke stars as John Brown in this adaptation of the James McBride novel about a fictional enslaved child who becomes part of Brown’s crew of abolitionists in the run-up to the Civil War.

“Deaf U” (Oct. 9, Netflix): Cameras follow Seattle’s Cheyenna Clearbook, among others, in this docuseries about deaf college students at Gallaudet University.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Oct. 9, Netflix): A follow-up to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” this iteration features some of the same actors in new roles in a gothic romance inspired by Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw.”

“The Right Stuff” (Oct. 9, Disney+): The Tom Wolfe book about the early days of America’s space program gets an eight-episode adaptation.

“Helstrom” (Oct. 16, Hulu): Based on a Marvel title, the 10-episode first season follows the son (Tom Austen) and daughter (Sydney Lemmon) of a mysterious and powerful serial killer.

“The Trouble with Maggie Cole” (8 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 22, PBS): Dawn French (“The Vicar of Dibley”) stars in this light drama where idle gossip escalates out of control in a fishing village.

“The Undoing” (9 p.m. Oct. 25, HBO): Based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, this six-part limited series stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a couple whose lives blow up.

“Masterpiece: Roadkill” (9 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 1-22, PBS): Hugh Laurie stars as a scheming U.K. government minister in this contemporary political thriller.

“Animaniacs” (Nov. 20, Hulu): Reboot of the 1990s animated classic.

“The Stand” (Dec. 17, CBS All Access): Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg star in a nine-episode adaptation of the Stephen King novel.