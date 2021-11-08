Television review

A little light banter. Spot-on question reading. Some good-natured cajoling in the name of humor. A bit of empathetic commiseration. And no sign of nerves.

If all “Jeopardy!” fans want is a return to normal when they finally get a permanent host, Ken Jennings sure showed he could deliver on Monday night.

The Seattle resident and “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. returned to the show’s lectern. Clearly far more comfortable after spending last winter in front of the cameras, he put in a solid performance Monday in his first show as host since he and actor Mayim Bialik were given the interim tag two months ago.

The show was so straightforward, there was little to note except the quality of play with all three contestants still in contention going into the final question.

“Look what a great start you’re all off to,” Jennings exclaimed at the end of the first round of questions. “We’re having fun.”

And it was true.

The 47-year-old author and professional game show participant and producer — Jennings’ other show, “The Chase,” returns in January — was the first guest host to appear on “Jeopardy!” following Alex Trebek’s death on Nov. 8, 2020. (Producers marked the anniversary of his death with a notecard at the end of the show that read, “You are missed every day.”)

Rumored to have been Trebek’s preferred choice, Jennings earned the highest ratings among guest hosts earlier this year and seemed legitimately to be in the mix at the start of the show’s 38th season. Then things went sideways. Spectacularly sideways.

Sony Pictures Television announced in August that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards would be the new host with Bialik serving as a guest presenter in tournaments and prime-time specials. The move was immediately unpopular, and over the next week reporters began unraveling the decision with stories of callous behavior on “The Price is Right” set, and racist and misogynistic content in dozens of episodes of a podcast he hosted.

Richards was jettisoned as host after taping one week of shows and the decision to keep him as EP of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” was so toxic he lost that job, too. Producers named Bialik and Jennings interim hosts in September.

Bialik and Jennings appear to make a good team. Bialik had been hosting since Richards’ departure. She stepped away from the job to tape the second season of her Fox network sitcom, “Call Me Kat.”

There have been few complaints about “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” star’s run since an initial uproar over past vaccine opinions died down. Her ratings were initially higher than Richards’ and she’s brought some stability to a show that desperately needed it — with an assist from super champ Matt Amodio, who won 38 games in a row (only 36 behind Jennings’ record run).

It’s unclear how long or often Jennings will host. Asked this week about the schedule, a publicist simply reiterated that he and Bialik would alternate as necessary through the end of the year, when presumably a permanent host (or hosts) will be named.

Episodes of the long-running syndicated game show are taped five at a time in a single day, so it’s reasonable to assume Jennings will host for at least a week or two and he could quickly stack a month’s worth of pretaped episodes.

If he keeps performing the way he did Monday night, his odds of staying in the job longer will continue to increase.