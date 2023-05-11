Ally Maki can’t hide her excitement.

As soon as I introduce myself, “The Big Door Prize” actress spontaneously announces, “I was so excited when this interview arrived in my inbox. I grew up in Seattle. My family has such a big history there. Seattle is in my bones. Honestly, I would love to go back and live there at some point.”

Even the weather in Los Angeles, where she has lived now for more than two decades, has changed to mark our discussion about her origins in Seattle and its surrounding area. “It’s even raining here. Everything is just harking me back to my hometown today.”

During her time in Southern California, Maki has appeared in a variety of shows and movies, most notably as Jess Kato in the TBS comedy “Wrecked” and as the voice of Giggle McDimples in “Toy Story 4.” At the end of March, though, Maki’s new show “The Big Door Prize” debuted on Apple TV+ to rave reviews.

Written by “Schitt’s Creek’s” David West Read, the comedy revolves around a small town that becomes fascinated by a machine, which suddenly appears in the local grocery store and can predict the destinies of those who use it.

Maki, who plays Hanna in the 10-episode-long first season, was immediately attracted to “The Big Door Prize” because of its prescient and powerful themes. Not only did she love the fact that she couldn’t pinpoint whether it was a drama or comedy, but as she read it during the pandemic, she herself was questioning whether her life was heading in the right direction.

“The script mirrored real life. The idea of your true potential is so interesting. As a society, we were all questioning what’s next in our lives. Over the pandemic, I had so many questions. I was thinking, ‘What’s the hustle all for? What am I trying to prove? What am I chasing? Should I just move home?’ ”

Home for Maki is still Seattle. Born in Kirkland, and then raised mostly in Woodinville and Redmond, Maki started to perform musical theater when she was just 6 years old.

“I was a shy kid. I never spoke. My aunt said that my cousin was in this little community play and we should do it together. My mum put me in it, and it started my journey. It helped me to be external. She started to drive me to Mercer Island every weekend so I could sing and dance. I remember her thinking, ‘Wow, this crazy girl! What has happened!?’ ”

Maki believes that being able to inhabit a wide variety of characters provided her with a safe space where her true personality could flourish. While she was still shy, as soon as she was able to perform, she could unleash “all the things that [she’d] held inside and repressed.”

After playing Dorothy in a stage production of “The Wizard of Oz,” followed by performances in “Rent” at the Carco Theatre, Maki was then cast in a 5th Avenue Theatre production. “That was the moment where I began to take it really seriously.”

Just before she turned 14, Maki was scouted by an acting manager traveling the country, who encouraged her to move to Los Angeles. “I ended up going for the summer. Then I ended up staying out there, living with this manager and starting my whole entire career. I learned everything in Seattle, though.”

Despite the fact that she hasn’t lived in Seattle since she was a teenager, Maki insists that she still regards it as her hometown. “Woodinville and Redmond, those are my safe spaces. I think of going skiing at Stevens Pass. Going to Green Lake for the summer. Those are the memories that keep me grounded.”

At Christmas, Maki and her fiancé, who also hails from Seattle (though they met in Los Angeles), returned to the city, as they’d begun to feel “a little lost” in L.A. “It just made us feel alive. The air is so good there, I generally feel better. But we went back to my old haunts. As soon as I got to my old junior high school, I swear to God it started to snow. It was so beautiful.”

Maki admits that working on “The Big Door Prize” has helped her live in the moment more and appreciate all the success and happiness that she’s already had. She hopes and believes that its viewers will have the same experience.

“This show has made me stop and think and process. I think David wants the audience to see their lives through a different lens. I hope viewers are able to really take a second, analyze their lives and realize that they can always choose their destinies. I think that’s an exciting thing and something we all should do.”