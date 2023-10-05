Micah Truman, founder and CEO of Auburn-based Return Home, a company that specializes in the transformation of human remains into soil, knows that dying is not a favorite conversation starter among Americans. That’s why he said yes when producers for ABC’s “Shark Tank” reached out and recruited him to appear on the second episode of the show’s 15th season, premiering at 8 p.m. Friday.

“’Shark Tank’ is going to be a huge moment for the funeral industry,” Truman says of the episode he filmed in Los Angeles early this summer. “Whatever happens with Return Home happens. But this is a chance for 5 million people to talk about what happens when we die.”

In the episode, Truman and Return Home service manager Katey Houston go before the sharks — Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Daniel Lubetzky — to request an investment of $2 million for 5% of the business that Truman says in the episode is losing money.

Truman explains the Return Home process to the sharks, albeit in somewhat abbreviated form for the time limits of TV. A behind-the-scenes team from “Shark Tank” coached Truman and Houston on preparing a 90-second pitch. Ultimately, Truman says he was told he was in front of the sharks for about an hour, though it was all a blur to him.

Return Home turns human remains into soil in 60 to 90 days, depending on the size of the deceased person, and does it using 90% less energy than cremation, Truman says.

“After about a month [decomposing in a vessel of alfalfa, straw, sawdust and organics], the body is completely transformed. The bones remain and we reduce those bones just like you do in cremation. When you get cremated remains back, it’s not ash, it’s the reduced bone that they get back to you,” Truman says. “We reduce bones to small fragments, introduce those small fragments to the soil and they completely transform.”

So how did Truman get into the business of “terramation”?

“Before this, I worked in a similar industry: finance,” he says, joking about his prior work bringing investment capital from China to America.

The idea for Return Home — Truman says it’s one of three major companies in the human-composting business in Washington — came to him while sitting with his mom and seeing a news report that Washington legalized the practice.

“She was sitting with her two buddies and they were all like, ‘We’d do that in a heartbeat,’ ” Truman says. “That’s an unusual breakfast conversation.”

Truman founded Return Home in January 2019, developed the science and technology for two-and-a-half years and opened for business in June 2021.

“It’s really important that we build businesses that the bigger they get, the better off the world is for it,” Truman says. “Let’s make sure that our last act on this planet is one that gives back to it.”

Truman says he found it remarkable that “Shark Tank” producers reached out to Return Home at all.

“We’re human composters, man. These guys [on ‘Shark Tank’] are doing consumer goods and pet shampoo and cool things that people use in their day-to-day lives,” he says. “When I got the call, I loved how receptive they were, that they were willing to give a really unusual company a chance.”

As for the reception from the sharks?

“The hope is [for them] to be really curious, to really want to dive down into that. I don’t know that that level of curiosity was there. But in a lot of ways I don’t blame them. We tend to not want to have that deeper discussion because this is a scary topic,” Truman says before referencing the lighter fare more often seen on “Shark Tank.” “It’s a lot easier to talk about those beautiful plastic heels that you can put in your purse, that you can strap onto any shoe that suddenly takes the informal to the formal — wow! — but we’re talking about dying and the things that come with it and there’s an avoidance to that and that reminds me of me. That’s a lot to stomach and to do, but obviously that was the hope.”