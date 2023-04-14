“Love Is Blind,” the hit Netflix show, filmed many of its Season 4 episodes around Seattle in April and May 2022. Before Sunday’s live finale, take a look at some of the featured spots on our interactive map. We can’t guarantee you’ll rekindle a romance at Local Coffee Spot or find a wedding dress at a&bé bridal shop within a week of your ceremony, but now you can point at the screen and say, “I know that place!”