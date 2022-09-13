While the biggest winners at Monday night’s Emmys were “Succession” (best drama), “Squid Game,” “Ted Lasso” (best comedy) and “The White Lotus” (best limited series), for one Washingtonian nominee, the 74th Annual Emmy Awards offered a repeat win.

Seattle-reared artist Jean Smart won the best comedy actress award for the second consecutive year for her starring role in HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

Smart called fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) a class act for sending her cookies as congratulations after the Emmy nominations came out … until, Smart said, “I realized she was hoping I wouldn’t be able to fit into a single dress!”

During her acceptance speech, Smart said she was surprised by the breadth of the appeal of “Hacks,” retelling an anecdote that happened while filming the show’s second season. At a mall, a 10-year-old boy said, “Look, it’s Deborah Vance,” Smart’s “Hacks” character.

“I was like, you shouldn’t be watching his show!” Smart said, earning a round of laughter before sending out a last “thank you” for her Botox.

Smart had touched on the “Hacks” audience during the E! Emmy preshow earlier Monday evening.

“It’s kind of astonishing and humbling and thrilling because that’s obviously what keeps a show going,” Smart said. “It’s fun for women to see somebody who is not 35 going out there and having fun and kicking ass a little bit.”

“Severance,” created by Olympia native Dan Erickson and renewed for a second season, received Emmy Awards for main title design and drama series music composition at the creative arts ceremonies earlier this month. Erickson was nominated for his writing but did not win.

The Emmy fates were not as kind to another Evergreen State nominee.

Sydney Sweeney, raised in Spokane, was twice nominated, for supporting actress in a drama series (“Euphoria”) and supporting actress in a limited series (“The White Lotus”), but she went home empty-handed.

Netflix’s “Maid,” set in the Puget Sound region, also failed to make the Emmy winner’s circle.