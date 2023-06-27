At this point, viewers are accustomed to cooking competitions with a twist, so when Central District’s Stephenie Simmons got recruited to join the cast of Hulu’s “Secret Chef,” she knew anything could happen. Because the show was for Disney-owned Hulu, she thought maybe there’d be a Marvel connection. But she didn’t expect the host to be an animated, talking chef’s hat that reminded her of a horror movie icon.

“At first I thought it was [Billy Jigsaw, the puppet] from ‘Saw,’ ” Simmons says of Cheffy, the “Secret Chef” host she describes as goofy and mysterious. “I’m a very skeptical person, but then I realized, in the end, I don’t think this little chef hat is out here murdering us so I might as well just have fun with it.”

“Secret Chef” pits 10 contestants against one another in a series of individual kitchens with a conveyor belt running through each one. Chefs are tasked with performing a different cooking challenge each episode and then must judge each other’s creations while their true identities are concealed. All 10 episodes premiere June 29.

Simmons describes “Secret Chef” as a cross between “Love Is Blind” and “Top Chef.”

“We all have different aliases and we’re cooking in secret,” Simmons says. “We don’t really know anything about each other.”

In the premiere episode, each chef is assigned a partner, but they don’t know that partner’s identity. The team of two has to work in concert to create a dish — but only one person is in the kitchen at a time. One person starts the dish then stops and exits the kitchen before their partner enters and picks up where the first chef left off.

“It was so hard,” Simmons says. “You’ll see from the first episode that what happens is not really what you expect. It was a game-game.”

Simmons was recruited to “Secret Chef” in November 2021 via her Instagram account where she posts photos of the dishes she prepares.

“I’ve always had a deep passion for food, it’s part of my family background,” Simmons says. Her grandmother had a small corner store in New Orleans that sold food items and her grandfather worked as a cook on ships in the U.S. Navy. “I create really beautiful food. That’s one of my biggest styles.”

While she grew up in Olympia, her first career in social work and education took Simmons to New Orleans when she signed up for Teach for America. Even while working as a middle school science teacher, Simmons gravitated to food, whether in science lessons on solids, liquids and gasses or orchestrating a holiday meal for the student body.

She moved back to Washington in 2020 and explored her interest in cannabis-infused cooking while also working as a private chef and caterer and providing community meals with a focus on farm-to-table cooking that blends fresh Pacific Northwest ingredients with New Orleans-style soul.

After filming “Secret Chef” in June 2022 in Atlanta, Simmons worked for a time at Seattle’s Communion Restaurant & Bar.

“That was such an important place for me to go to afterward,” she says. “I’d heard of so much about it before I had moved away and I wanted to be a part of a really Black, rich experience here in Seattle.”

More recently, she’s worked for the Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen pop-up and ran catering for Seattle Public Schools’ John Stanford Center. She’s not done learning.

“I’m enrolling at Seattle Central [College] in the culinary academy for the fall,” Simmons says. “I want to build up my skills. That’s something that I learned throughout the show: I have all the passion, love and anxiety in the world, but I think my skill set is something that I should truly build up on and I think that’s gonna get me even further into where I want to go.”