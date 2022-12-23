Seattle Times staffers teamed up to choose our favorite shows from this year — all of which premiered or released a new season in 2022 — with picks ranging from the wholesome escape that is “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” to the glorious brutality of “The Boys,” as well as “The Good Fight,” “Stranger Things” and a shoutout to “Atlanta.”

Here are the shows that had us talking, in alphabetical order.

“The Boys: Season 3”

Editor’s note: This video contains graphic violence and language that viewers may find offensive.

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

“The Boys” has long reveled in glorious, self-righteous violence, and Season 3 is no exception. While that gonzo brutality continues apace, it’s obvious showrunner Eric Kripke has more to say — to his audience, to the country — this time around. Don’t get me wrong: You want stellar action scenes (and some of the series’ infamous violence)? It’s all there. But Kripke, along with stars Antony Starr (Homelander) and Karl Urban (Butcher), remind us that there’s far more to “The Boys” than violence. Season 3 was an arc of consequence, of weaving humanity (and sometimes humility) into these broken characters with surprising empathy. The newly added Jensen Ackles stuns as Soldier Boy, who can only be described as Captain America reflected through “Black Mirror.” And the searing satirical commentary throughout? Well, let’s just say it hits a little too close to our good ol’ U.S. of A. Be prepared to be pushed outside your comfort zone, but maybe not for all the reasons you expect.

— Dominic Baez, features desk editor

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

How to watch: Netflix

If you’re seeking a wholesome escape, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” might be it. It’s a show where automatic revolving doors are the enemy and kimbap is the greatest food of all time. This South Korean Netflix drama follows the story of 27-year-old autistic attorney Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) — whose name is spelled the same backwards and forwards. (Yes, that’s important to point out as Woo Young-woo does repeatedly.) She’s brilliant as Sherlock Holmes — graduating at the top of her law school class and presenting creative solutions to cases — but she isn’t as adept at reading facial expressions and social cues — frustrating her fellow rookie law firm teammates Choi Su-yeon (Ha Yoon-kyung) and Kwon Min-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk). Meanwhile, viewers will root for the will-they-won’t-they romance between the show’s heroine and Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh). “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is a feel-good show about friendships and romance, full of beautiful whales and childlike wonder. Woo Young-woo can help you feel brave. You feast off the parasocial relationships you’ve formed with the show’s wonderful ensemble cast, who can make 16 over hourlong episodes fly by like those of 30-minute sitcoms.

— Qina Liu, senior news producer

“The Good Fight: Season 6”

How to watch: Paramount+

Thirteen seasons playing the same character isn’t a television record — Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 21 seasons and counting — but it’s quite a feat. Christine Baranski’s dusky-voiced superlawyer Diane Lockhart first appeared on Episode 1 of “The Good Wife,” back in 2009. She left us last month, on the final episode of “The Good Fight,” after dozens and dozens of courtroom battles, dramatic removals of stylish reading glasses, withering gazes and throaty peals of laughter. Watching Baranski is always a joy — as is “The Good Fight,” in which creators Robert and Michelle King had fun playing with the very idea of a series sequel. “The Good Fight” takes place in the same universe as “The Good Wife,” with some of the same characters (goodbye, David Lee!), but it has an entirely different feel; the second show was far more freewheeling and imaginative, playing off real events but giving them an unexpected spin. And it featured the great Audra McDonald as fellow lawyer Liz Reddick, who with Baranski formed TV’s most badass, brainy superhero duo. “The Good Fight” ended, perfectly, on the two of them looking utterly horrified in response to an up-to-the-minute news event. You know they’re still fighting the good fight, somewhere.

— Moira Macdonald, arts critic

“Julia: Season 1”

How to watch: HBO Max

I was a bit nervous when tuning into the HBO Max series “Julia.” I had only vague memories of the real Julia Child’s show, much stronger memories of Meryl Streep as Child in the 2009 film “Julie & Julia” and wasn’t sure how much more Child I needed. Turns out, I needed all eight episodes. Sure, there were a few moments I am utterly exhausted seeing play out on television (clueless men being clueless/sexist/misogynistic) yet again, but overall I found myself incredibly charmed. For Season 2, I want more of Child’s loyal, honest relationship with Alice DeVoto — and more Bebe Neuwirth forever — and more of the inner-workings of Judith Jones’ evolution into powerhouse food editor and cookbook author. I also fell head over heels in love with Sarah Lancashire’s warbling speech and her smart, cunning portrayal of Child, which inspires me to never stop reaching for what I want.

— Jackie Varriano, food writer

“Reservation Dogs: Season 2”

Editor’s note: This video contains language that viewers may find offensive.

How to watch: Hulu

In Season 2 of FX’s refreshing, hysterical, heartfelt “Reservation Dogs,” the titular group of Native teens remains stuck in a rut on their Oklahoma reservation. With plans to honor a late friend by road-tripping to California scuttled by car problems, the pals struggle under their traumas — death, absentee parents, generational poverty, everyday life in a stolen Native land, the weight of ancestral legacy — and perhaps a backfired curse. Counseled by spirit guides, the group learns that growth means forgiving themselves and those around them. Burien rapper Travis Thompson delights as troubled, good-hearted Tino; a curse-breaking, lyric-botching rendition of “Free Fallin” will make you beam and howl; and a prayer from a prison parlour overseen by guardian spirits will give you goose bumps. Watch this show immediately. Skoden!

An extra nod goes to 2022’s most interesting “comedy,” “Atlanta,” which released two seasons of thought-provoking TV, eschewing a linear arc for one-off episodes with its core characters, modern folk horror stories and stand-alone Black fairy tales and an “Inception”-esque ending that left viewers wondering if the whole series was a fever dream. Watch for yourself; I couldn’t possibly capture this show in 200 words.

— Trevor Lenzmeier, deputy features editor

“Severance: Season 1”

How to watch: Apple TV+

It’s been eight months since “Severance” aired the final episode of its first season on Apple TV+, and I’ve been champing at the bit for more ever since. The sci-fi thriller follows Mark (Adam Scott) as he works at Lumon Industries as part of a “severance” program that splits his work memories from his nonwork memories, essentially creating a Mark who has no idea about anything Non-Work Mark does and a Non-Work Mark who has no idea about anything Work Mark is doing. It’s a show that will have you searching for clues as you learn more and more about Lumen and its morally questionable severance program. The show is packed with heavy-hitting actors like Scott, Christopher Walken, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette as the employees of Lumon trying to figure out how to exist within their workplace hell. The concept alone is fascinating — what if you could get paid for a job that you never had to actually experience doing, but conversely what would it do to your mind if you could never escape the workplace? But combine that with spectacular writing, which delivered one of the tensest season finales in recent memory, and I’m anxious to find out what’s next.

— Jerald Pierce, arts and culture reporter

“Somebody Somewhere: Season 1”

Editor’s note: This video contains language that viewers may find offensive.

This show — starring real-life Kansan Bridget Everett — is about a woman clawing her way out of grief and deciding who she is, how she fits into her small Kansas town and if she likes anything about any of it. It’s a midlife crisis — but instead of shallow, infuriating self-destructive behavior tropes, the show leans on the stickiness of navigating long-term relationships with friends and family, about feeling like a square peg in a round hole and learning to lean into that square peggedness and trying to love yourself for it, even if only a little bit. And, with the wildly charismatic Everett at the center, there are also lots of quirky laughs. Sadly Mike Hagerty, who played Everett’s dad Ed Miller, passed away in April, and his character — funny but reserved — will be missed. Still, I can’t wait to see what happens next.

— Jackie Varriano

“Stranger Things: Season 4”

How to watch: Netflix

“Stranger Things” is a throwback to a time when you could still rent VHS tapes from Blockbuster. It’s a nod to Stephen King and the horror movies of yesteryear: “Carrie” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” to name a few. Mostly, the return of “Stranger Things” is a throwback to a time before the horror of a coronavirus pandemic ever entered our collective consciousness. Season 4 introduced a new generation to cultural touchstones like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as well as the arguably bigger TikTok hit, “Chrissy, Wake Up.” Season 4 felt like a long-awaited reunion with old and new friends we love, introducing unforgettable odd-duck pairings like the formidable detective duo of Nancy (Natalia Dryer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) and the bromance triangle between Babysitter Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn). While the show carries very dark themes, watching a group of kids band together to save Hawkins, Indiana, once again, gives us hope — or at least respite from our own worries. It also offers us a coping mechanism for our own daily terrors: You can always listen to your favorite song on repeat to keep monsters at bay.

— Qina Liu