Seattle native Jean Smart won the lead actress in a comedy series Emmy Sunday night for her star turn in HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

She began her acceptance speech by thanking her late husband, Richard Gilliland, who died a week before production on the first season of “Hacks” wrapped earlier this year.

“I would not be here without him putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of [all the roles I’ve been offered],” Smart said, also thanking her children Conner and Forrest, who she called “very courageous individuals in their own right. And put up with mommy commuting to Philadelphia and back.”

In the critically acclaimed “Hacks,” Smart plays Deborah Vance, a veteran stand-up comic with a residency at a Las Vegas casino who’s coasting on her old material.

Smart was also up for a supporting actress in a limited series Emmy for “Mare of Easttown,” which filmed in Philadelphia, but that award went to “Mare” co-star Julianne Nicholson.

Smart was bitten by the acting bug while a student at Ballard High School, from which she graduated in 1969. She went on to study acting at the University of Washington.

