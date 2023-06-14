For the second consecutive year, a home cook with Seattle ties competes on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m. June 19, KCTS-TV), PBS’ feel-good, stateside response to the uplifting import “The Great British Baking Show.”

“Great American Recipe” aims to highlight the tastes, traditions and variety of America’s diverse cuisine. North Seattle’s Maria Givens fits the show’s aims well as an enrolled member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in Idaho. She brings her knowledge of tribal cooking to “GAR” and in the first episode prepares salmon with huckleberry sauce as the dish that best represents her. Later, she makes bison short ribs for a dish that best represents the region she’s from.

“Many tribes here in the Northwest … are salmon people,” Givens says. “Whenever I think of native foods, salmon is always the first food that comes to mind. And then the second food that comes to mind is huckleberries, which is in that dish.”

Givens recalls as a child every August she and her mother would go huckleberry picking at their secret spot in the mountains of Idaho, where she grew up.

“It’s something that her mom taught her and her grandma taught her mom,” Givens says. “You can just feel it when you get there that these trails are thousands of years old. My ancestors were walking these trails and built these trails.”

Givens, 32, grew up in Northern Idaho but never aspired to be on TV beyond “doing the morning announcements in middle school and sometimes those were on [closed-circuit] TV.”

She moved to Seattle at age 16 and later studied political science and Native American studies at the University of Washington. Givens moved to Washington, D.C., in 2015 to work as a legislative fellow for U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon. She returned to Seattle in 2020 and now runs Tahoma Peak Solutions, a Native American woman-owned consulting firm, with co-founder Valerie Segrest. Coincidentally, Segrest, a native plants and food expert, also has TV cooking competition experience after she was a judge on Hulu’s “Chef vs. Wild” last year. Both are involved in the food sovereignty movement.

“I saw her go through all of the process of uprooting your whole life for a month to go be on a cooking show and she really encouraged me to chase after it and assured me that things would be good with our business while I was gone,” Givens says.

Givens was recruited for “GAR” when a casting producer came upon her food Instagram account.

She learned to cook as a child helping her mom in the kitchen. Once out on her own, Givens liked to cook for friends. She later realized that her interest in food has ties to her other areas of concern.

“I was working on the U.S. farm bill in 2018 and had the realization that my cooking I like to do at home is also tied to the environment and to feeding people and the culture and all of these things that I really care about,” she says.

Givens only watched one episode from the first season of “GAR” before filming Season 2.

“I got too nervous,” she says. “It was a little overwhelming to see exactly what I was getting into. Just knowing that that was ahead of me was a little overwhelming.”

Alejandra Ramos returns as “GAR” host and chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Seattle’s Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors.

“Her story was so different,” Elliot says of Givens. “What I love about this show is it’s not, ‘I’m going to be the mean one’ and ‘I’m going to be the crazy one,’ it’s literally ‘I’m cooking and showing what I do.’

“Maria’s food was not overly assertive in its seasonings and it wasn’t maybe the most beautifully presented — it wasn’t not beautiful, but it wasn’t dots on a plate,” Elliot continues. “It was this soup of beans and corn and other ingredients that just really were soulful and had a great flavor. And the story of going out and picking berries. And, ‘We have salmon, so this is how we cook it’ was eye-opening because that’s a region — the West and [Pacific] Northwest — that don’t get that exposure.”

Derry says while she may be a judge, she still learned from the show’s contestants, including Givens.

“It was incredible to hear her stories and to hear why they use certain things” including huckleberries, Derry says. “You don’t really know huckleberries like she knows huckleberries. And I think that was [true of contestants] across the board from Guyanese cooking to Caribbean cooking to Southeast Asian cooking.”

Each week on “GAR,” one cook gets eliminated. The last remaining cook wins the grand prize of having his or her winning dish on the cover of this season’s “GAR” cookbook.

Givens says her style of cooking is less recipe-adherent, more improvisational.

“Folks will find when they watch the show that the reason why all the cooks on the show are so good at what they do is because they’re willing to adapt,” she says. “The recipes are a really good backbone, but then making it their own with a little twist — building out a little flavor — is how we all cook.”

Givens says she hopes “GAR” viewers will approach American food differently after watching the show.

“People come to Seattle and they think, ‘I want seafood, a piece of salmon down by Pike Place,’ and the only reason why there is a sustainable school of fish for people to enjoy at Pike Place is because of the work that tribes have done to sustain that species over thousands of years,” she says. “In the last 50 years, the salmon probably would have gone extinct if it weren’t for how tribes have really fought for the salmon. I want people to think about food a little differently and think about American food a little differently because some of the things that you really love about food here in the U.S. is because it’s native.”