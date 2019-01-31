Kelley Wentworth, a 31-year-old marketing manager in Seattle, will be back on CBS' long-running reality show when it returns for its 38th season on Feb. 20.

Kelley Wentworth, a 31-year-old marketing manager in Seattle, will be back to battle for the title of Sole Survivor — and its $1 million prize — when CBS’ long-running “Survivor” returns for its 38th season on Feb. 20.

This newest season, filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and themed “Edge of Extinction,” includes four returning players (Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco and David Wright, in addition to Wentworth) among the 18 castaways looking to outwit, outplay and outlast each other for the top prize. A new element to the reality-show game this season: after players are voted out, they can either go home or go to an island that “severely tests the will of the castaways to be the Sole Survivor and what they are willing to endure to make that happen” for a chance to get back in the game, according to a CBS news release.

Wentworth first appeared, playing alongside her father, on the show’s “San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water” season, which premiered in September 2014. She didn’t last long, as the fifth contestant voted out. She returned for the “Cambodia — Second Chance” season, which premiered in September 2015. On that show, she made it to the final four, before being voted out.