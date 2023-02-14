Seattle chef Shota Nakajima has appeared on multiple TV cooking competitions — “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Iron Chef,” “Top Chef” — but Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions” (8 p.m. Feb. 19, Food Network) marks the first time Nakajima practiced cooking to prepare for a TV show.

“I watched a few past episodes and I did do some cooking preparation with some of the ingredients I saw on the show that I’ve never cooked with before,” Nakajima says. “With ‘Top Chef,’ I didn’t even watch an episode before I went on it, to be honest with you. Because I grew up in a Japanese household, I wasn’t exposed to American TV. When I knew I was going to go on ‘Top Chef,’ I looked it up and watched five minutes and it game me a full-on panic attack and I turned it off and said, ‘I’ll figure it out when I get there.’ ”

On “Tournament of Champions” — or as contestants call it, “TOC” — two teams representing the East Coast and the West Coast compete in bracket-style culinary competitions for a $100,000 prize.

Nakajima says prepping for the show, his past experiences on TV cooking competitions and his familiarity with his competitors made him more comfortable on the “TOC” set at first. Then the ticking clock began.

“On ‘Top Chef,’ you just have to not be the worst dish out of 14 or 15 people,” he says. “But this competition is extremely brutal because it’s a bracket and if you lose, you go home. It’s not forgiving. You’re putting everything on the line going against somebody, and you only have 30 minutes to do this. And 30-minute cooking gets extremely hard: Five minutes for planning, five minutes for running through the pantry, so now you’ve only got 20 minutes. If one mistake happens, you don’t really have time to turn and fix it. And you’re going against someone that is extremely good at this, (someone) who has been doing competitions for years because everyone is a who’s who (of TV competition chefs).”

So why does Nakajima continue to compete on food TV shows?

“I have a rule of thumb: If I feel uncomfortable, or if it seems scary, I must do it,” Nakajima says. “That’s when you make mistakes. And when you make mistakes, that’s the best time you learn and you grow from it.”

Nakajima says he’s benefitted from the experiences of all the TV cooking competitions he’s participated in.

“The amount of stuff I’ve learned about myself as a person, as a chef and cooking styles, it’s like a boot camp,” he says. “When you live your normal life, you have your managers, there’s always these backups of people you can rely on. And you go onto these shows by yourself and you’re naked. It’s working with completely different people in a different city in a different energy. You have nothing to hide behind. And it’s your cooking. I feel like that keeps me humble. And it keeps me thinking about food. … And I’m inspired and I try to bring all that back to my team.”

Nakajima says “TOC” also provided his first opportunity to meet Fieri, the Food Network staple, who Nakajima describes as “the definition of hospitality” and professionalism.

“You can tell he’s tired. And you can see it in his face, but he still tries to be energetic and positive,” Nakajima says. “If he’s frustrated, he walks offstage for a second so no one sees it and comes back on and really cares about everyone. I saw him talk to almost every single person that got kicked off (the show) off-camera. This guy’s already working 100 hours a week. He doesn’t have to stay another 30-40 minutes to have a conversation with people. But he did.”

Seattle native Graham Elliot, who gained prominence while a Chicago chef, is among the East Coast team of contestants while Nakajima says he’s the sole Pacific Northwest representative on the West Coast team. “TOC” filmed in Santa Rosa, California, in late November, and Nakajima says he’s eager for Seattle viewers to see him compete.

“I go against someone pretty hard from round one, which is exciting,” he says. “I want you guys to watch me cook because I put everything I have in round one.”

In addition to “TOC,” Nakajima will be on an upcoming episode of “Iron Chef Showdown” (9 p.m. Feb. 21, Food Network), renewing his rivalry with James Beard Award-winner Stephanie Izard, who eliminated Nakajima in a chicken dish competition on “Iron Chef Gauntlet” in 2017.

“They hit me up and they’re like, ‘Do you have a grudge towards anyone?’ And I instantly said Stephanie Izard. They said, ‘Why would you do that to yourself?’ ” Nakajima says, laughing. “Me and her go head-to-head on a different chicken challenge with a little twist, which you’ll see. And you’ll see my facial reaction to it, which is, ‘Wow, guys, wow, producers, you must have had a great time watching my face right now.’ I think I actually said that; I don’t know if they’ll use it.”

Nakajima says he and Izard have stayed in touch over the years and Nakajima got in touch with Izard right after he told the Food Network producer he wanted a rematch.

“She said, ‘Are you still bitter about that?’ I was like, ‘Maybe. Maybe not. You ready? Because I think I can beat you.’ And I said that on purpose because I was like, I think she’ll hate that even if it’s a joke,” Nakajima says. “We have a really good relationship and I think that really shows through the camera. We were supposed to do a stare down and we couldn’t stop laughing at that stuff.”

Off-camera, Nakajima says Izard has been a valuable mentor.

“I have my Japanese roots and a lot of influences, but she’s influenced my food a lot,” Nakajima says. “When I’m struggling with management, she’s one of those people that I always call and talk to and she’s honest and she’s real. She’s been that person I can go to.”

Nakajima says he remains focused on his two existing Seattle restaurants — Capitol Hill pizza place Kodo and bar Taku next door — rather than planning to open another one.

“There’s just so much more I want to do,” Nakajima says of his two establishments. “I sit there with my managers and I talk and I think we should do this, we should do that and we’re just consistently working. I’m not done with it. It’s just still fun.”