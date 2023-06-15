Rachel Marsh can remember the performance that first made her dream of becoming an actor.

The Seattle-born actor and comedian, who recently has been drawing praise for her turn in the Netflix comedy “Unstable,” was at 5th Avenue Theatre watching her first-ever play.

“I went to see ‘Annie,’ ” Marsh said. “Me and my mum were up in the nosebleed section. We had binoculars. That was the first time I remember thinking of what an actor was and realizing that it was a profession.”

This experience didn’t immediately persuade Marsh to rush to a local theater or join her school’s drama department, though. “My entertainment was cheerleading. I grew up being a cheerleader and doing competitive cheer. That was my introduction to performing.”

It wasn’t until Marsh got to high school that she became more interested in the art and theater programs. “At first I just joined because my friends were doing it,” she said.

Soon enough, though, Marsh had been bitten by the acting bug herself and was performing in a variety of productions. “The school really valued theater. That really made me fall in love with acting.”

Even at that point, Marsh didn’t give serious thought to acting being her job. “It wasn’t a profession that I knew at all. Only when I moved to Los Angeles to study marketing, and realizing that I really didn’t want to do marketing, did I consider that.”

Soon after arriving in L.A., Marsh started taking acting and improv classes, which reignited her passion for performing. Having grown up watching the likes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and going to Seattle’s various improv shows, Marsh initially attended the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre more out of fascination. “Everyone here in Los Angeles is pursuing acting. I just decided to try out improv for fun. Again, though, I ended up loving it.”

Thus began Marsh’s pursuit of making acting her profession. Over the next few years, she appeared in the TV movies “Half Vanilla,” “American Psychos” and “ReCalibrate!,” the miniseries “The Kids Table” and “For the Thrones,” as well as the series “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “iCarly” and “Before We Go.”

If she hadn’t kept landing these jobs, there’s a good chance Marsh would have returned to Seattle. She does so most months anyway, as her parents still live in Arlington. “Being at the beach in Seattle is my favorite thing. I even love Seattle beaches more than the ones in Los Angeles. I just love Seattle. There is no doubt in my mind that it’s the better city in every way. The only reason I’m in Los Angeles is for the acting. That has helped me hustle because I’m here for a reason.”

This work ethic helped Marsh land her role in “Unstable,” which is arguably her most high-profile show yet. Primarily because “The West Wing,” “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Parks and Recreation” star Rob Lowe not only plays the lead character, but he co-created “Unstable” alongside his son, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco.

The workplace comedy sees Rob Lowe play Ellis Dragon, the eccentric and narcissistic CEO and founder of the biotechnology company Dragon. His socially shy son Jackson, played by John Owen, joins the company after the death of his mother and Ellis’ wife in order to stop Ellis from spiraling into a deeper depression. Not only is it very funny, there’s a sweetness to “Unstable” that makes it immensely watchable. Marsh helps to bring these qualities to the fore with her performance as Luna, a scientist who works at Dragon.

“As soon as I read the script, I knew that the character was someone who I felt close to,” Marsh said. She also immediately felt a kinship with the material because it reminded her of other workplace comedies like “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock,” as well as sketch shows like “Portlandia” and “Saturday Night Live.”

“This made it so surreal when I was actually filming the show. I grew up on watching Rob in ‘Parks and Recreation’ and Fred Armisen on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ At first I would have just loved to be a guest star. But the more I read the material and dove deeper into the character, I knew it was exactly the job I wanted for a long time.”

Unsurprisingly, working alongside the likes of Lowe, Armisen and “Fleabag’s” BAFTA TV Award-winning actor Sian Clifford was an endlessly rewarding and informative experience for Marsh.

“I was just in awe of the confidence that Sian has whenever she’s in a scene and doing a take. I feel like I was always learning something from her. Same with Rob, he just innately knows where to be, and then there’s all the risks and choices that Fred makes. It was really cool for me to be up close and personal and seeing these people work at such a high level.”

Marsh believes that these experiences will only help her in the future, especially if “Unstable” is renewed for a second season. “I just want to keep working. I feel proud that I’ve been able to keep progressing in my career and be able to pay my bills with acting. That was a goal of mine for a long time. There’s so much TV out there, so there are many possibilities from here.”