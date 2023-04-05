Growing up in Northgate in the 1990s, half-brothers Sam and Reed Harkness had a knack for making home movies with Reed, eight years older than Sam, serving as director/cinematographer while Sam, 11, was the performer, game for just about anything.

That included, it later turned out, using filmmaking as a way to chronicle a search for Sam’s mother, who abandoned her family a week before Sam entered high school.

The resulting film, “Sam Now,” opens at Northwest Film Forum on April 12 (Q&As with Reed Harkness follow showings at 4:30 p.m. April 15 and 16 and 7:30 p.m. April 15) and later screens at Bremerton’s Roxy Cinema (Q&A follows the 7 p.m. April 14 show), where Reed and Sam’s grandmother was once an usher, and at Seattle’s Grand Illusion (Q&A after the 7:30 p.m. show April 29 and after the 3:15 and 7:30 p.m. shows April 30). “Sam Now” will air on PBS’ “Independent Lens” at 10 p.m. May 8 on KCTS-TV.

A mix of Spielbergian, suburban filmmaking delights and the complex contours of family dynamics, “Sam Now” explores the impacts of generational trauma, maladaptive attachment and shows the power of empathy in a movie that Sam Harkness is quick to point out is notable for the gender of the absentee parent at its center. AWOL dads are common in American family stories — moms don’t get the same leeway.

“If this was a story about a dad that left, it wouldn’t be a story at all,” Sam Harkness said during an “Independent Lens” news conference that was part of the PBS portion of January’s Television Critics Association winter 2023 press tour in Pasadena, Calif. “No one would make a movie about that. There’s so much crazy pressure for moms, and her disappearing is a huge deal, because moms aren’t supposed to do that.”

Reed Harkness began filming what became the investigation into the mystery at the heart of “Sam Now” in January 2003 and wrapped in November 2021 when Sam was 36.

“I thought at that time [we started], OK, I’ve seen the ‘Up’ series of films,” Reed Harkness says, referring to British filmmaker Michael Apted’s “Up” documentary films that checked in with people every seven years beginning at age 7 (“Seven Up!,” “21 Up,” “28 Up,” etc.). “I’m tracking with Sam, but originally my movies are just these little fictional, playful movies, right? And then we get into this conversation about what’s going on with Jois and should we do something about it?”

Filming began about two years after Jois, Sam’s mom, disappeared (the men have the same father). Reed Harkness started by interviewing family members and friends who might offer clues as to her whereabouts.

“Up until that point, there had been this weird feeling in the family where it’d just be like, ‘Hey, has anyone heard from Jois?’ and it would be very tense. Bringing it up in a playful way [through filmed interviews] was a little easier,” says Reed Harkness, now a Portland-based cinematographer who’s done work for Nike, Travel Oregon and ad agency Wieden+Kennedy.

“Sam Now” shows Sam Harkness’ resilience but also the lifelong impact his mother’s disappearance had on him. The movie reveals that of the two, the elder brother shows more emotion about her abandonment of the younger brother than he does.

“He was always taking falls and then getting right back up again,” Reed Harkness says. “And I can’t do that. I feel everything and I feel so much pain when I experience things. So I think I was maybe feeling some of the feelings for Sam that he wasn’t in touch with himself.”

Sam Harkness, who now lives in Rainier Beach and works in domestic violence prevention, says he has varying reactions to the film.

“I tell people, ‘You don’t have to see this. It’s very vulnerable for me and it’s very revealing, and I don’t get to see movies about you,’ ” he says. “But then I hold a space [where] I’m really proud of my brother for this project. It’s really amazing. What I love about it is showing the messiness and normalizing it. Every family probably has similar messy situations. I like that messaging a lot.”

For Reed Harkness, making “Sam Now” required a tricky balancing act.

“I don’t want [Jois] to be seen as a monster,” he says, “but I do need to be honest and show that she’s capable of lashing out. And she’s capable of hurting my brother or my dad.”

Reed Harkness says Jois, who as of January had not seen the film as far as he knew, was willing to eventually appear on camera.

“As I’m investigating this story and trying to understand her, I still wanted to understand what’s going on for her that she can actually do something like that,” he says.

“Sam Now,” which features a soundtrack of music largely from PNW garage bands (The Sonics, Dead Moon), also features the brothers’ grandmother, Doris, a fount of empathy.

“I’m not where Grandma is,” says Cindy Harkness Howard, the brothers’ aunt. “If Jois walked into this room, I would give her a big hug and tell her I love her. But I’d also want to sit down and talk, have a dialogue and ask, ‘What the hell happened here?’ But Grandma still talks to Jois. They email back and forth. Every Christmas and every Easter we get a box of goodies from Jois and Mom will call her and they’ll have a little conversation.”

As an adult, Sam Harkness maintains a relationship with his mom but says, “We talk. We’re not super close.

“We connect on this intellectual level, but we don’t really dare talk about anything that’ll bring any kind of emotional charge into a situation. When that happens, I’ve been targeted and lashed out against. Thinking about it, I totally have the same retreat, withdraw attachment that my mom has. I’m very quick to run away if something’s off or if [I] don’t feel safe. But I have the emotional processing speed of my dad, which is slower. I need time to think about things.”

As for the film, Sam Harkness says watching it is not like looking in a mirror.

“There’s unrecognizable pieces of myself I see in it,” he says. “Right afterward I kind of can pick up on how compartmentalized my brain is. It was really interesting to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I really can be a different person to everyone I know.’ I didn’t really realize that until I saw the movie.”

Sam Harkness says the happy, carefree child he’s shown as early in the film still exists within him.

“I had to work a lot harder on accepting a lot of the other emotional parts of myself, which I locked away,” he says. “As an adult I had to work on, ‘Oh, Sam, you have to allow yourself to feel sadness and feel fear and anger and not just be a happy kid all the time.’ I had to work on that pretty hard. But I’m pretty joyful.”