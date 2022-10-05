Few recent sitcoms have resonated as profoundly as ABC’s Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary.” The show centers on idealistic second grade teacher Janine Teagues, played by show creator Quinta Brunson, who does everything she can to help students at an underfunded Philadelphia public school.

In its second season (new episodes Wednesdays on ABC, Thursdays on Hulu), the comedy has struck a chord with many viewers, including real-life teachers who don’t often see their experiences accurately reflected in popular culture.

Brunson named the show after her own sixth grade teacher, Ms. Joyce Abbott. When asked to weigh in on “Abbott Elementary,” an array of Seattle-area teachers discussed how the show reflects their day-to-day working lives. Here’s what they said.

Excerpts have been edited for length.

Allie Holler, first grade teacher, Rachel Carson Elementary, Sammamish: “My general initial impression of [“Abbott Elementary”] was that, finally, there was a show that teachers could just laugh at because we live those things every day. It is a representation of our lives. The things they get right are just the chaos of the day to day. All the planning that everyone is doing and the social interactions throughout the school with your colleagues. Some things that they get wrong is, obviously, they didn’t fully include all the components of being in a school, like special education. There are so many pullouts that happen and kids just coming and going out of your classroom that they don’t really showcase.”

Anne Kearney, first grade teacher, St. Thomas School, Medina: “I like the show and the messages that we’re just doing the best we can. We wear so many different hats. We’re psychologists, we’re doctors, we’re nurses, we’re communicators, all those things that a lot of people don’t understand about our day to day. The characters demonstrate how passionate we are about our jobs and, at the end of the day, we’re there for the kids.”

Celina Ryan, K-5 teacher, John Muir Elementary, Kirkland: “All of the teachers I’ve interacted with remind me of Janine. They’re here for students. You do what it takes and think about the rest later. The moments where she was looking in the classroom and seeing her student sleeping on the rug and why getting a new rug was so important to her, I’ve definitely been there.

“The burnout is definitely there. Teachers have been going through a lot and I feel like we haven’t even fully seen the repercussions and aftermath of children growing up in the pandemic. Every day is something new, but it’s definitely a multifaceted position that takes a toll. Taking time to make sure you’re OK is really important.”

Liz Ruiz-Puyana, consulting and K-8 teacher, multiple schools: “I was a little skeptical [about the show], of course, and thought maybe this will be funny. But I was really impressed. Right out the gate, I think ‘Abbott Elementary’ gets the tone of what it’s like and the feeling of what it’s like to be a teacher pretty right. I definitely feel seen. There are some episodes that it’s really hard for me to get through without crying, or tearing up at least, because I’ve been in that situation.

“There is a moment in the first season where there is a conversation between the characters where they say, ‘Well, if you quit, who is going to be here for the kids?’ I don’t know how many times I’ve had that conversation. [We’ve all had] some version of that conversation with yourself, with your partner, with each other. ‘If we’re not here, who will be?’ That’s why we stay because I can’t bear the thought of not showing up for these kids. They get that right.

“A lot of the issues that they bring up in the show are very real, especially in this first episode of Season 2. They hit on so many things. The fact that private schools have taken a bunch of the students who can go there, shrinking enrollment, [creating] less funding, can’t hire teachers, overloaded classes, that is happening now in SPS [Seattle Public Schools]. It’s not just here, obviously, it’s a national problem because this is a national show. Things like trying so hard to get through the system to get a special desk for a student that needs it and it taking weeks to get through all the paperwork. And really, the solution is it’s in the backroom that people forgot about. Things like that are happening to us right now.”

Shar Luck, first grade teacher, Rachel Carson Elementary, Sammamish: “Watching the show where they were also having a lot of stressful moments was triggering so I couldn’t watch it until recently. I already finished four episodes and I love it so much. It got me hooked, but I think I needed that space because there was so much trauma right when the show came out during the beginning. Any kind of teacher stress, even if it was on television, was too much. Now I really love it.

“At the heart of the matter is the kids, and I think that’s what the show is. Even though the colleagues are different, there is a rapport and respect. That’s the part that brings me back. If I didn’t have my colleagues, I don’t know what I would do. I couldn’t have lasted this long in the job without the relationships among the staff.

“For years, ever since I started teaching, I’ve said there needs to be a show about teachers. We hold ourselves together and sometimes we just need to let it out in the staff lounge when we’re having lunch. Those are probably the most funny conversations that I’ve ever heard in my life. You never laugh so hard than when you’re with a bunch of teachers sharing stories. That’s another relationship to ‘Abbott Elementary’ because there is always a story. We actually have a lot of fun sharing the stories because they’re really fun, especially in primary. You don’t believe some of the things you have to say or what the kids say. Our lives are entertaining and so is the show.”