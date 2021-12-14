Ricard Foyé, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who lives in Sedro-Woolley, has made it to the final episode of this season’s “Survivor” (8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS), but will he manage to outwit, outplay and outlast his rivals?

A 2008 graduate of Lynnwood’s Meadowdale High School, Foyé played a masterful game thus far, forming the right alliances and voting off allies when they no longer served his strategy, particularly Pastor Shantel Smith. All his remaining competitors — stay-at-home mom Heather Aldret, communications manager Erika Casupanan, app developer Xander Hastings and medical student DeShawn Radden — see Foyé as their biggest threat going into the season 41 finale.

Ahead of the finale, Foyé answered our questions about his game by email.

You said before the season began your challenge was to seem weak and downplay your strength until later in the season. It seems like that worked out pretty much according to plan, but were there unexpected ways you had to adjust once you were in the game?

Yes! It is pretty amazing that I had an idea of the game I wanted to play and it worked out exactly how I intended. I wanted to be unassuming but didn’t anticipate having the strongest player, other (than) myself, on the same starting tribe. I think it was definitely out of my comfort zone to not only downplay my strengths but to also be in a position where I am depending on Shan to keep me safe because of the admiration the tribe felt for her and me reading the situation of needing to be only close to her and not the rest of the players. Luckily I am good at making important bonds where I need them and was able to separate myself from the other players to not cause “jealousy” with Shan.

Advertising

Before seeing the first episode, you said you were not concerned about your edit. I’m curious if you still feel you got a fair edit having watched through the penultimate episode? Is there anything they left out you wish had been included or any quibbles with the edit?

I definitely felt worried, and justifiably so, that the first half of my game would be very secondary to Shan’s presence which turned out to be true. I feel overall I am a rootable character but feel more of the strategy and how I bonded with Shan in the first place could have been included. They made sure to leave in plenty of fights I had with Shan but not how flawless and easy it was to make up and move on within minutes with my “island wife.”

How do you think your gymnastics and dance training helped you on the show?

I think I overall have a calmness and control of my body through dance and gymnastics. The training to play to the audience WHILE doing the physical part is what helped me most. Many athletes are focused on their performance and then can play up to the fans and surrounding elements right when they have caught the ball or passed the finish line. They may just not be as prepared to look the audience in the face, giving a smile, controlling every element of your body while ALSO doing the sport aspect. Especially in my last immunity win from this past week, I wasn’t just spinning, or just on the balance beam … I was thinking four steps ahead, visualizing words and puzzle possibilities while checking out my competition and frantically trying to hide my puzzle from the lingering eyes of DeShawn. It’s a lot to balance but doesn’t feel like a lot to me.

For your job as a flight attendant, did you receive de-escalation training and do you feel you put that to work on “Survivor”?

My entire life in the plane is de-escalation. You need to read the room while also being assertive that on board this is federal law and I have to do what I have to do. Now, the delivery, that depends on the person on the other side of the interaction and I think that was life or death in this game. I could never have an interaction similar to what you saw between Shan and myself with, say, an Erika. It just wouldn’t land the same. I think anyone can say what they need to say but knowing how the other person needs it said to benefit me in the long run … that’s the key.

Win or lose this week, would you play again if asked?

Absolutely. It’s hard to compartmentalize enough to just enjoy this one season and not already preplan and be filled with excitement to play again, but I have the bug. For now I will focus on embracing the amazing experience I was so fortunate (to) have. I felt I had potential but I didn’t see it coming how made for this game I would be. So I’ll be waiting for my call to go back on the island and show you some more great gameplay. See you all again soon.