When viewers of “The Mandalorian” last tuned into the Disney+ series at the end of season two in December 2020, Mando (Pedro Pascal) violated his Mandalorian creed by removing his helmet to bid farewell to Grogu as “Baby Yoda” left to train with Luke Skywalker.

But if you didn’t watch Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett,” you missed what was essentially “The Mandalorian” season 2.5 as Boba disappeared from his own series for an episode for viewers to see Grogu bail on his Jedi training to reunite with Mando (aka Din Djarin) and zoom away together in their spiffy Naboo Starfighter.

“Mandalorian” executive producer Rick Famuyiwa, who wrote and directed on “The Mandalorian” in previous seasons and directs episodes one, seven and eight in season three, says the father-child relationship between Mando and Grogu will continue to evolve in the eight-episode third season, which streams new episodes weekly on Wednesdays beginning March 1.

“They both learn from each other. But the effect Grogu has on Mando’s life has been very big,” Famuyiwa says. “Because of the nature of who Mando is and what he’s been involved in, there’s always an element of, ‘How are you going to do this with the kid on your hip?,’ which also creates its own issues.”

Even as season three expands on the personal journeys of Mando and Grogu, there’s also the promise of a greater exploration of Mandalorian culture, including a trip to the home planet of Mandalore.

In previous seasons, viewers learned Mandalorians fall into multiple sects, with Mando and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) part of a more orthodox group that is forbidden from removing their helmets and revealing their faces, while Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is cool with showing her face but eager to reclaim the Darksaber that’s now in Mando’s possession.

“This season is expanding upon the idea of the Mandalorian and what that is and what that means,” Famuyiwa says. “You started with the singular character who had a creed and a bounty and as he interacted with Grogu — and in that protection of Grogu interacted with more of the world — [Mando] had to do things that challenged his own orthodoxy and met other Mandalorians along the way that had a different point of view. This season expands upon the larger ideas of that and in Din Djarin and in Bo-Katan it brings us into a fuller definition of what all that is.”

Expect Mando to take steps to get back into the good graces of the Armorer and other Mandalorians.

“Being in this place where he had to remove his helmet and violate part of his creed, he has to deal with the ramifications of that, even though I think fans would see it as a justified thing,” Famuyiwa says, “but it’s obviously something that he has to reckon with.”

That deep dive into Mandalorian culture suggests season three will be more like the more heavily serialized season two than the mission-of-the-week first season.

“This season, even more, is one story … that takes place over eight parts,” Famuyiwa acknowledges.

In addition to the return of Mando, Grogu, Bo-Katan and the Armorer, viewers will again see Bounty Hunters Guild leader Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), engineer/mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

One character who won’t be back is Alderaanian warrior Cara Dune after actress Gina Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” for a series of eyebrow-raising tweets that concluded with a post that compared modern-day Republicans to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust. That was enough for Disney to cut bait and cancel an announced spinoff series, “Rangers of the New Republic,” that would presumably have focused on Dune.

“Cara Dune as a character continues to live on in the lore, so any sort of reference to her would be in that regard,” Famuyiwa says when asked if Dune’s absence will be referred to in season three. “She still exists as a character and still is part of ‘Star Wars.’ ”

And while one could imagine “The Mandalorian” wrapping (or at least tabling) Grogu’s story after season two — after all, the show is not titled “The Mandalorian and the Child” — the popularity of that key relationship ensures the focus will remain squarely on its dynamic duo.

“It starts with the innocence and almost helplessness of this character in the initial situation that we were introduced to Grogu and this idea of how this character can affect people around ’em,” Famuyiwa says. “When it comes to Mando — who was very much sure about who he was, what he represented, what his path was — the surprising nature that he went from a bounty hunter to basically a father figure has been the biggest appeal in seeing that happen. … And then seeing this growing relationship and the father figure that [Mando is] becoming to Grogu just continues to be something that’s very compelling for me as a storyteller and I think for viewers and fans as well.”