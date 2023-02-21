Rob Thomas spent over a decade trying to bring “Party Down” back for a third season.

Thomas was a writer, executive producer and one of “Party Down’s” four co-creators, alongside John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd. (Yes, that Paul Rudd). Starring Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally and Ryan Hansen, the sitcom follows a Los Angeles catering team of aspiring actors, writers and apathetic individuals who, each week, would serve food and drink at an event.

While “Party Down” was a critical success, it failed to garner a strong audience — but Thomas knew there were more stories to be told. Ever since it was canceled in June 2010, rumors circulated that the show would move to another network, or that it’d be turned into a movie. In the end, Thomas knew it was the right time to approach Starz about a third season after he literally read about it in a newspaper.

“The regime changed at Starz. Jeffrey Hirsch became the new president and CEO,” Thomas explains. “He was quoted in one of the trades saying, ‘The biggest regret for Starz is that we ever lost “Party Down.” ‘ I read that, called him the next day and said, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

While some stumbling blocks were in the way, especially in terms of the availability of cast members, both Hirsch and Executive Vice President Karen Bailey were invested in making sure “Party Down” returned to Starz, which it will finally do Feb. 24.

Beyond “Party Down,” Thomas has had tremendous success in the world of television over the past 20 years: He created “Veronica Mars” and “iZombie,” as well as codeveloped “90210.” Born in Sunnyside, Washington, Thomas and his family eventually moved to Ellensburg, where his father worked as a high school basketball coach. While in the city, he became childhood friends with legendary Washingtonian musician Mark Lanegan. Ultimately, though, Thomas moved to San Marcos, Texas, staying in the state until his late 20s and playing in various bands.

“A lot of what inspired ‘Party Down’ dramatically were the years of playing in a band,” Thomas says. “That was my whole social scene. I hung out in clubs and all my friends were in other bands.”

When Thomas was in his early 40s, he noticed that a lot of the same people were now trying to decide if they should “continue to chase their dreams of playing in bands,” or if they should instead get “real jobs.” After becoming hooked by the British version of “The Office,” Thomas, Enbom, Etheridge and Rudd decided that the tone of that comedy would be perfect for “Party Down.”

“It was a melancholy comedy; it was so strange,” Thomas says. “None of us thought of ourselves as comedy writers at that point. Everything in comedy was setup, punchline, setup, punchline. I felt like I was a funny drama writer. Watching ‘The Office,’ we thought, ‘This speaks to us. This is something we can do.’ So we just started riffing on ideas.”

Thomas admits he found it incredibly challenging to write as a foursome, especially as he’d spent his years outside of music writing novels by himself.

“Writing ‘Party Down’s’ pilot with three people with pretty strong points of view, it was as challenging as anything I’ve written. We all remain friends. It never got tense. It was just really hard to win the room.”

After initially selling the show to HBO, starring Rudd as Henry and Steve Carell as Ron, the network ultimately decided not to film the pilot over creative differences — “We loved the idea that Henry had given up and just wanted to be a homeowner. They disagreed.” They then sold the show to FX, only for them to pull out because they didn’t think it paired well with “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”

Following these setbacks, the quartet decided to shoot the pilot themselves, which they used to sell the show to Starz. However, when it came time to shoot the first season, Rudd and Carrell had to drop out, and were replaced by Scott and Marino. With the third season of the show, the cast of participants has changed again.

Caplan was unable to return as comedian Casey Klein. Scott, Marino, Lynch, Mullally, Hansen and Starr are back, though, while they’ve been joined by Tyrel Jackson Williams’s influencer, Zoe Chao’s budding celebrity chef and Jennifer Garner as a superhero movie producer.

“We didn’t think it would make sense that everyone was just still working for ‘Party Down,’ ” Thomas teases. “That would be really pretty sad. So people have gone off in different directions. There’s new ways to get famous in Hollywood. It’s just made the show more fruitful. There’s a lot more to play with.”