A new villain causes trouble on “The Flash”; Junior claims there is unspoken colorism within the family on “Black-ish.”
“Roswell, New Mexico”
Series premiere, a remake of the 1999-2002 cult favorite TV show “Roswell”; Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her hometown of Roswell and re-connects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, then finds out he’s an alien from another world hiding his identity; 9 p.m. Tuesday on KSTW.
Also on Tuesday
“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): An old family friend pleads with Gibbs to join him on a road trip to search for a missing military ID bracelet; a Navy lieutenant in NCIS protective custody is poisoned by an infamous drug dealer.
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Team Flash must stop Weather Witch and Silver Ghost, a new villain who can control engines and motorized technology; Caitlin and Cisco discuss creating a metahuman cure.
“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Randall’s campaign comes to a close; Kevin meets someone from Zoe’s past; Kate and Toby get ready for the baby.
“Black-ish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Dre and Bow are furious after Diane isn’t lit properly in her class photo; Junior claims there is unspoken colorism within the family.
“The Swamp: American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The history of the Florida Everglades and the efforts to reclaim, control and preserve the vast area once viewed as a wasteland.
“Splitting Up Together,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Lena tries to figure out if Mae is romantically involved with her new best friend; Martin worries about Mason’s relationship with his new girlfriend.
“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Officer Nolan and Sgt. Grey are paired up for the day on patrol; Officer Chen is paired up with Capt. Andersen, and Officer Bradford tells Chen to protect her at all costs.
“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. (KING): Reynolds confronts a difficult episode from his past; Max distracts himself from chemotherapy by taking on the case of a frequent-flyer patient; Frome helps a young man suffering from severe delusions.
