By the time Fox sportscaster Joe Buck starts his stint as the final guest host of “Jeopardy!” Aug. 9-13, the long-running TV quiz show will have been through 16 candidates vying to succeed the late Alex Trebek. Seattle resident and “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings kicked things off as the first guest host back in January. Since then, famous names including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, George Stephanopoulos and LeVar Burton have gotten the chance to guide the game show, which is expected to name a permanent host sometime this summer.

Now here’s your chance to weigh in: Who would you like to see become the permanent host of “Jeopardy!”? Vote in our poll below.