Payge Turner has no regrets about her run on “The Voice.”

Sure, the South Seattle indie soul singer didn’t make it as far as she wanted after failing to get through to the final nine during Monday and Tuesday’s live-performance rounds. But she was her authentic self during her entire memorable run on the popular singing competition show, and that’s really all that matters.

“Going into lives, I think I just was ready to bring a different level of Payge Turner to the stage,” Turner said Thursday afternoon. “And I would definitely say my live performance was definitely the other level.”

Turner, 28, displayed a chameleon-like ability to change from episode to episode, showcasing her smoky voice and low register on songs as diverse as The Weeknd’s “Call My Name” and Radiohead’s “Creep.”

She turned *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds” inside out on Monday and Tuesday as she fought to stay in the competition. She unveiled a powder blue electric guitar and channeled the spirit of Prince during her *NSYNC cover. And her version of “Diamonds” during the wild-card instant save round was stripped down and acoustic, reminiscent of Tracy Chapman’s most memorable work.

“I think incorporating the guitar and showing people that other side to me was definitely a huge risk, but also a bold risk,” Turner said. “And I think it paid off for sure. Also taking the risk of stripping down the Rihanna tune and especially such a popular tune that has been done so many times, I definitely was proud of both performances.”

Turner received high praise from the show’s celebrity coaches throughout with Blake Shelton predicting she’d contend to win Season 19. She seemed to vibe with her coach Gwen Stefani until Tuesday night when fans voted her teammate Carter Rubin into the final nine and Stefani chose to advance country singer Ben Allen.

Turner harbors no ill will toward Stefani — “I’m 100% not mad at her at all” — and says she’s pulling for her former teammates to win the competition. “I want her to win so bad because that means I win, too,” Turner said.

The singer was already back in Seattle from Los Angeles by Thursday and said she has plans to release new music soon through her website. She hasn’t received the call from a record label yet (in case you haven’t been paying attention, this is a terrible year for music and musicians), but her experience on “The Voice” reinforced the idea that she’s on the right path.

“I haven’t received anything yet,” Turner said with a laugh. “I’m waiting — if you know somebody or are friends with somebody — for that one special phone call that’s, like, a ‘Hey, we’re going to pick you up’ type of thing. But for now my process is just pushing on. I continue to do what Payge Turner is meant to do. And I think at this point it’s going to elevate. And I think those who have been following me before are going to see a different side and are definitely going, I hope, to be impressed.”